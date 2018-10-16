Chilima meets British peers, Scottish MPs on Malawi situation: Lord McConnell hails SKC for ‘strong analysis’

Vice-President Saulos Chilima who is in the United Kingdom (UK) on Monday some members of the House of Lords and Scottish Members of Parliament in London where he discussed the Malawi situation on corruption, agriculture economy, energy, capacity and trade.
Lord Jack McConnell tweeted after the meeting that Chilima gave a “very strong analysis of current development in Malawi.”
McConnell, a former First Minister of Scotland who is a life peer in Britain’s House of Lords, hailed Chilima on his “strong analysis” which included the discussion on the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goald (SDGs) among others.
Scotland Malawi Partnership also took to Twitter a post: “Delighted to be with His Excellency the Vice President of Malawi, discussing national economic, social and political priorities with Scottish MPs and Peers.”
Nyasa Times understands that Chilima, who is also leading the newly formed United Transformation Movement (UTM) that is promoting his ticket in the presidential race in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections, briefed the peers that he wants to reboot the administration in Malawi from corrupt, nepotistic, regionalistic and master leadership to ethical, inclusive and servant leadership.
The meeting heard that the Vice-President broke ranks with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on June 6 this year and declared he will challenge President Peter Mutharika in the presidential race, wants to rescue Malawi from potential extinction.
Chilima told the peers that he values accountability and will enhance it by putting a robust system of accountability.
He promised to root out corruption and build strong foundation for sustainable and equitable development.
Mzuzu-based political analyst Emily Mkamanga argued in a published article lack of political will has promoted corruption in the country.
“It cannot stop, instead government even gives better jobs or lucrative contracts to corruption suspects. If the suspects would be taken to book, and be punished accordingly, all the would-be corrupt people would stop the practice.
“This is not done probably because most of the corruption takes place within the corridors of power and people benefit a lot from public resources. Sometimes, Malawians are hoodwinked to believe that government is doing something to control corruption.
“For example, some suspects who are said to have stolen millions of kwacha are given minor charges such as abuse of office which can hardly be proved and the man walks scot free only to go back to his corruption business. As if setting him free is not bad enough to tax payers he sues government for wrongful charge from which he is paid large sums of money. There is no will from government to stop such a vicious cycle,” she wrote.
Mkamnanga pointed out that corruption is the main reason that stop foreign investors from coming to Malawi and invest. She said thefew who have braved corruption might have ceaselessly paid large sums of money, dubiously, at every stage of setting up their businesses. This results in poor quality of business and Malawians suffer in the end.
