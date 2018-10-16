Girls take over Mulanje on their day 

The excitement was in the air when about 40 adolescent girls from Mulanje district exercised their right to leadership by visiting different offices and institutions to take over their future careers.

Dubbed ‘GirlsTakeOver’, the event was part of commemorating the international Day of the Girl-Child, which falls on October 11 annually and seeks to raise awareness on girls’ potential and fight challenges standing on their way.

The event was organized by a partnership of Plan International and Girls Empowerment Network (GENET) under their project called 18+, which seeks to keep vulnerable girls in school and address early, forced and child marriages.

Among other institutions, the girls visited Mulanje Mission Hospital, FMB, National Bank of Malawi and NBS where they interacted with staff and took over their future jobs.

For example, at Mulanje Mission Hospital, the aspiring medical staff (girls) worked as laboratory technicians, medical doctors and nurses.

While at Mulanje FMB branch, the girls had a feel of working as a teller and manager.

“I want to become a medical doctor. I will live to remember this year’s Day of the Girl-Child because it has enabled me to experience what it feels like to work as a doctor in a hospital,” said one of the girls.

GENET’s District coordinator for Mulanje, Enipher Masaka, hailed the institutions that took part in the #GirlsTakeOver campaign.

“This event has been made special because of the institutions that accepted our request and their staff who sacrificed their precious time to host our girls in their respective offices and workplaces.This partnership is so motivating not only to us, but also to the girls. This is the only way we can inspire girls and build our nation,” said Masaka.

On the other hand, Masaka described the #GirlsTakeOver challenge as an eye-opener to the girls because it allowed them to interact with different officials and learn how they overcomed challenges to achieve particular positions in their respective fields.

“Our girls have been motivated by this experience. Some have been dreaming of becoming bank tellers and managers. Today it is inspiring to find themselves in the office of a bank manager. The idea is to motivate these girls to remain in school and delay marriage,” said Masaka.

On his part, Mulanje FMB branch manager Wedge Chrwita said it was in line with the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to inspire girls to taking careers in banking.

“We were very excited to host the girls at our office as part of commemorating this year’s international Day of the Girl-Child. We believe these adolescent girls will be motivated to work hard in class for them to become bankers one day,” said Chrwita.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :