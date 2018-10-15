New trio in town: TKR drops ‘Budget’

Trading under the banner TKR, the newly formed Hip Hop trio has released its debut single “Budget” currently buzzing in Malawi and beyond borders.

Released on Friday, , “Budget” tackles financial management and literacy.

“As grown ups, we figured its high time we started tackling critical issues dealing with finances. This generation is struggling with financial management. If you listen to “Budget”, you will understand why we are the self declared Ministers of Finance,” Tex who is the group’s producer and spokesperson said in an interview.

Tex added: “The song is about maturity and budgeting. It also talks about importance of budgeting and hustling.”

He further revealed that the trio is currently working on its yet to be titled debut EP scheduled for this fall.

“There is too much music being released in the country hence we want to be different. We are working on authentic and futuristic sounds whereby setting the standards for the current and next generation,” he boasted.

TKR is an acronym for Tex, K-Bonnie and Randy Jr.

Tex who also manages Chipasula Project, has been a music producer for 15 years. He has previously worked with Sonye, Nepman, Theo Thomson, Phyzix and South African rapper Maggz.

K-Bonnie is a rapper formerly of Chitawira based Maximum Sentence. He has numerous mixtapes and EPs under his belt. He also once worked with Star Radio as a presenter.

Randy Jr is a renowned rapper from one of the country’s most successful Hip Hop groups The Basement.

Stream and Download “Budget” on: https://soundcloud.com/kbonnie/tkr-budget

