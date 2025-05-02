Atupele Launches His Business First Strategy — Details How He Will Transform Malawi: ‘If We Don’t Change This Govt, Malawi Will Not Improve’

In a bold and sweeping announcement today in Lilongwe, United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi unveiled his Business First Strategy, a comprehensive economic transformation agenda that he describes as “Malawi’s only roadmap to prosperity.” Addressing a packed room of journalists, political figures, and business leaders, Muluzi said Malawi is on the brink of collapse and urgently needs new leadership that understands economic fundamentals. “If we don’t change this government, Malawi will not improve,” he declared.

At the core of the strategy is Muluzi’s promise to stabilize the economy and rebuild forex reserves, a response to the country’s critical foreign exchange crisis. He proposed a market-driven exchange rate to attract investors and increase exports while restricting luxury imports to reduce forex outflows. Foreign currency, he said, will be strategically allocated to sectors like machinery, modern agricultural technologies, and essential food imports. “We cannot continue to import champagne while our hospitals lack basic supplies,” Muluzi stated.

In a country where over 70% of the population is projected to fall below the poverty line by 2025, Muluzi pledged to empower vulnerable groups, especially smallholder farmers. His plan includes transparent food and fertilizer distribution, removal of export bans, abolishing minimum produce prices, and investment in irrigation and farming cooperatives. “We must create wealth at the grassroots and allow farmers to thrive in regional markets,” he emphasized, adding that donor support should be redirected toward human capital development in education and health.

The strategy also outlines a clear agenda to open up the economy to business, trade, and tourism. Muluzi promised to implement a visa-on-arrival policy for all countries, eliminate landing fees for airlines, and introduce a “30-Day Rule” that guarantees automatic business license approval if government delays exceed a month. Infrastructure development will be prioritized through initiatives like a Rapid Pothole Response System, an Air Access Plan, and expansion of rail connectivity. “We must make it easier to do business and travel in and out of Malawi,” he said.

Equally central to the Business First Plan is a fierce commitment to cut government waste and end corruption. Among his proposed reforms: a two-year freeze on new government vehicle purchases, reduced presidential and ministerial convoys, mandatory economy-class travel for officials, and sweeping civil service digitization. He declared a zero-tolerance stance on corruption, with pledges to prosecute offenders, repatriate stolen funds, and implement robust monitoring systems. “This is taxpayers’ money. It must be respected and protected,” Muluzi said.

Muluzi also seeks to drive growth through strategic sectors, particularly critical minerals, agriculture, tourism, energy, and digital innovation. He called for modernized mining laws to attract serious investors and the removal of VAT on tourism services to boost forex inflows. He emphasized the need to transform Malawi into a digital hub for Africa, supporting tech startups, AI development, and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) to create youth employment and future-ready jobs.

Finally, the UDF leader unveiled plans for a Malawi Sovereign Wealth Fund and a Future Generation Fund that would harness revenues from critical minerals like lithium, uranium, and niobium. These funds, he said, would cushion the economy from shocks, finance strategic sectors, and ensure intergenerational prosperity. “Let’s not repeat the mistakes of other resource-rich countries. Let’s invest our mineral wealth wisely—for today and for generations to come,” he urged.

Atupele Muluzi concluded his presentation with a resounding message: “It is not government that creates jobs. It is business. Our job is to clear the path, create the environment, and get out of the way. That is the spirit of Business First. It is time to reform, or we continue sinking.”

