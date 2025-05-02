EDITORIAL: Mr. President, Enough Podium Politics — Name, Fire, and Prosecute the Corrupt Minister

President Lazarus Chakwera has once again mounted the national podium, not to lead decisively, but to throw vague insinuations and cryptic accusations into the public square. His recent admission that a Cabinet minister is illegally awarding business contracts, using the proceeds to fund political rallies, and manipulating the media for personal gain is not only disturbing—it is a slap in the face of every Malawian demanding accountability and action.

We are told this minister exists. That they are corrupt. That they are buying reporters. That they are sabotaging fellow ministers. And yet, the President stops short of doing the one thing he is duty-bound to do: name and fire the rogue minister, and refer them to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) without delay.

This is not leadership. This is cowardice.

Let us be brutally honest: this type of political theater has become a pattern. Time and again, President Chakwera has stood before the nation, making strong statements with weak follow-through. Grand declarations are made, heads nod in public approval, and then nothing happens. The rot continues.

If indeed the President knows that one of his ministers is looting public resources, abusing power, and undermining his administration, why is that person still in office? Why is the President waiting for an invitation to act? Why is he playing referee while his team is busy scoring own goals?

There are only two conclusions we can draw. Either the President is afraid to act because he fears internal rebellion from his political allies, or he is engaging in a public relations stunt meant to appease an increasingly disillusioned population. Either way, Malawians are not fooled.

What the President has essentially done is identify himself as the first and most credible witness in this corruption scandal. He said it publicly. He knows who the culprit is. That’s enough for the ACB to open a case. And if they don’t, then they too must explain whether their independence is real or cosmetic.

We cannot continue to run this country on speeches. Malawi is choking on promises, drowning in rhetoric, and gasping for real governance. The time for podium politics is over. Mr. President, we do not need another carefully worded warning. We need names. We need dismissals. We need prosecutions.

Fire the corrupt minister. Let the ACB do its job. Testify in court if you must. But stop shielding wrongdoers under the cover of ambiguity. Every minute that person remains in office is a betrayal of the Malawian people and an endorsement of impunity.

History will not remember you for the speeches you gave, Mr. President. It will remember whether you had the courage to clean your own house.

Talk is cheap. Action is everything.

