Chakwera Logs in: The President who Streams Leadership to Meet the Youth Where They Scroll

In a nation where over 60% of the population is under the age of 35, it is no longer sufficient for national leaders to talk about the youth—they must talk to the youth. And not just from podiums or press conferences, but in the spaces where youth already are: on Facebook Lives, TikTok reels, YouTube streams, and digital podcasts.

This is why President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s appearance on Mijedo Corner—a youth-driven, unapologetically digital platform hosted by Felistus Nya-uyu Ngwira—is more than just a media moment. It is a visionary shift in how leadership is evolving in real time, embracing new communication ecosystems to engage the very citizens who will inherit and shape Malawi 2063.

From Podiums to Podcasts: A Leadership Paradigm Shift

For far too long, national conversations have been dominated by elite echo chambers—state-run broadcasters, political rallies, and traditional town halls. Yet, the modern Malawian youth gets their news, forms opinions, and organizes action online. To ignore this digital arena is to forfeit relevance. President Chakwera’s decision to meet young people in these spaces is therefore not a gimmick. It’s a strategic realignment of leadership with the habits of the digital generation.

It is one thing to speak about youth empowerment; it is quite another to enter the youth’s own spaces, listen in their language, and champion their role not as bystanders but as co-architects of national transformation.

More Than a Conversation—A Call to Action

During his Mijedo Corner appearance, the President was not just reflective—he was directive. “The youth are the leaders of today,” he emphasized, shattering the overused cliché of “leaders of tomorrow.” His words placed the youth not in a waiting room of progress, but at the center of Malawi’s economic, digital, and civic reawakening.

He highlighted ACADES as a shining example: a youth-led agricultural enterprise transforming farming from a fallback into a future. This is the exact energy Malawi needs—not dependency, but entrepreneurial defiance of old systems.

Digitizing Governance: Reaching the Unreached

With TikTok activists, Facebook forums, and WhatsApp think tanks redefining modern discourse, President Chakwera is not simply keeping up—he’s leaning in. By expanding government presence on platforms like Instagram, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok, his administration demonstrates it understands that influence is no longer top-down—it’s peer-driven, meme-powered, and algorithmic.

This isn’t merely communication—it’s democratization of access, allowing young people from Mchinji to Mzuzu to engage with statecraft without stepping into Parliament.

Walking the Talk: Youth Inclusion as Policy, Not Optics

The digital outreach is not isolated. It complements a broader policy framework that has seen young professionals appointed to key roles, increased funding for education, innovation, and job creation, and deliberate efforts to center the youth in Agenda 2063—Malawi’s blueprint for an industrialized, inclusive future.

Youth aren’t just being engaged—they are being entrusted, and that signals a maturing democracy that’s not afraid of fresh voices and bold ideas.

The Power of Youth Media

By choosing Mijedo Corner, a platform unafraid to tackle hard truths with humor and heart, Chakwera acknowledged something profound: authenticity matters more than formality. Host Felistus Ngwira, herself a cultural icon for the digital generation, praised the President’s boldness—and rightly so. A sitting Head of State choosing a digital youth show over a conventional address is a milestone in media innovation and generational respect.

Conclusion: A President Who Listens and Logs In

President Chakwera’s digital approach to youth engagement is not just modern—it is necessary, noble, and nation-building. It says to every young Malawian, from a struggling university graduate to an ambitious tech startup founder: “We see you. We hear you. Let’s build together.”

In an age of disconnection and distrust, this kind of proximity—human, humble, and high-tech—is leadership redefined.

Malawi doesn’t need a youth policy. Malawi needs a youth-powered future. And with President Chakwera’s strategy, it might just be getting there—one podcast, one TikTok, and one inspired youth at a time.

