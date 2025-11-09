Atupele Muluzi Challenges Malawi Youth to Chase Dreams Without Fear of Failure

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi — one of Malawi’s most sought-after and influential youth politicians — has urged young people to stop doubting themselves and boldly pursue their dreams if they want to succeed in life.

Speaking on Saturday in Zomba during the second graduation ceremony of Domasi Management College for Social Science (DMC), Muluzi said Malawi is full of talented young people, but many fail to reach their potential because they fear failure.

“Malawi does not lack talent; what we lack is confidence in our ideas,” he said. “Go and do. If you fail, recover and learn from your mistakes, because failure is not the opposite of success — it’s part of the process.”

Muluzi, who has built a reputation as a visionary and reform-minded leader, has long been a strong advocate for youth empowerment and entrepreneurship. Over the years, he has inspired many young Malawians through his message of innovation, hard work, and resilience, becoming a symbol of a new generation of leadership in the country.

He encouraged the graduates to see every challenge and disappointment as a stepping stone toward growth and innovation, saying the nation’s progress depends on the courage of its youth to act, create, and persevere.

DMC Director Brave Nyirenda and Board Chairperson Ceaser Kondowe both expressed confidence that the more than 160 graduates, who earned advanced diplomas in various fields, will contribute meaningfully to Malawi’s social and economic development.

