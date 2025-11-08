NBM plc pumps K20 million into NPL’s Mother’s Fun Run initiative

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has given K20 million to this year’s Nation Publication Limited (NPL) Mother’s Fun Run initiative, aimed at improving maternal and neonatal health services across the district.

The donation will go towards medical and water, Sanitation and hygiene (WASH) improvements at Kasungu District Hospital and selected health centres in Kasungu.

Speaking during the cheque presentation ceremony in Blantyre on Thursday, NBM plc Customs Road Service Centre Manager, Ivy Mshali, said the Bank’s support goes beyond financial assistance, describing it as a gesture of shared responsibility in improving maternal health care.

“These facilities are often the first and only line of care for thousands of expectant mothers and newborns. We are standing alongside NPL and other partners to ensure that hospitals are equipped, safe, and ready to serve,” said Mshali.

She noted that the contribution comes at a crucial time when the hospital handles over 200 deliveries per week, despite facing challenges such as limited beds, incubators, and sterilization equipment.

“These are not just numbers, they are stories of mothers, families, and communities. We are not only improving health care infrastructure but also restoring hope to many women in rural areas who often give birth under unsafe and unhygienic conditions.”

“The Mother’s Fun Run initiative has proven to be more than just a campaign. It is a movement that brings people together for a cause that saves lives,” said Mshali.

Commenting on the support on behalf of NPL, Nation-On-Sunday Editor, Emmanuel Luciano, expressed gratitude to NBM plc describing it as a timely and impactful contribution.

“We are very grateful to NBM plc. This is a tremendous contribution, K20 million is a lot of money and will make a significant difference in the fight against maternal and neonatal deaths. It will go a long way in promoting safe motherhood and improving maternal health outcomes in Kasungu,” said Luciano.

