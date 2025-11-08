Shock as MCP MP Mkaka Joins Calls for Fresh Probe into Chilima Plane Crash

In a dramatic twist that has sent shockwaves through Parliament, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator Eisenhower Mkaka has backed calls for a fresh investigation into the June 10, 2024 military plane crash that killed Vice-President Saulos Chilima and eight others.

Mkaka, who served as MCP’s Secretary General and is Member of Parliament for Lilongwe Mpenu, stunned lawmakers on Thursday when he publicly supported the demand for a new probe—echoing opposition voices that have long questioned the credibility of earlier investigations.

“The three reports that were presented here were dismissed by our colleagues from the other side [DPP],” Mkaka told Parliament. “So the new government can stand as an independent arbiter in the matter by instituting a fresh investigation. We, too, want to know the truth.”

His remarks have jolted the political establishment, as this is the first time a senior MCP figure has openly supported reopening the investigation since the tragedy that claimed the country’s vice-president.

The call adds fresh pressure on the new Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration, which came under renewed scrutiny this week after UTM Party leader in Parliament, Patricia Kaliati, demanded that government uncover what really caused the crash.

Kaliati insisted that Malawians deserve transparency, alleging that the victims were forced to board a military aircraft that “had no fuel.”

“Someone must be held accountable,” she said. “We cannot rest until we know the truth about what really happened that morning.”

The crash, which occurred in Nthungwa Forest within Viphya Plantation, claimed the lives of Dr. Saulos Chilima, former First Lady Patricia Dzimbiri, and seven others as they traveled to Nkhata Bay to attend the funeral of former Attorney General Ralph Kasambara. The wreckage was later found mangled deep in the forest after hours of frantic searching.

The tragedy sparked nationwide grief — and controversy. Three official reports were presented to Parliament, but none managed to dispel public suspicion or political tension surrounding the cause of the crash.

Now, with even senior MCP voices joining the chorus, momentum appears to be building for a new inquiry that could expose new facts — or reopen old wounds.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Charles Mhango confirmed that his ministry is reviewing the existing Commission of Inquiry report to determine whether there is need for a new probe or further legal action.

“We are studying the report carefully to decide the next course of action,” Mhango said.

If approved, the fresh investigation could reignite one of Malawi’s most emotionally charged political and national tragedies — and potentially reshape the legacy of a man many regarded as a president-in-waiting.

