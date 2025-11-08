MBL Holdings Signs Multi-Million Dollar Trade Deal with Zimbabwe’s TD Holdings

Malawi’s business giant MBL Holdings Limited has sealed a multi-million-dollar trade and investment deal with Zimbabwe’s TD Holdings, marking a major step in strengthening regional business cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement, signed today in Harare, sets in motion immediate collaboration between the two conglomerates across agriculture, manufacturing, and the energy sector.

Speaking shortly after the signing ceremony, MBL Holdings Chairperson Leston Mulli described the deal as a game changer that will boost Malawi’s export portfolio and open new trade corridors within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

“This partnership takes effect immediately. We will be supplying tea, coffee, and other farm produce to the Zimbabwean market, alongside deeper collaboration in the energy sector,” Mulli said.

He emphasized that the deal would benefit farmers and local industries by increasing production, creating jobs, and expanding Malawi’s footprint in the regional market.

“This agreement is pivotal not just for MBL Holdings, but for the Malawian economy as a whole. We will be supplying both processed and unprocessed farm produce, ensuring that value addition happens locally while enhancing foreign exchange earnings,” he added.

Mulli — widely regarded as one of Malawi’s most influential entrepreneurs — said the agreement reflects the growing confidence regional partners have in Malawi’s private sector.

MBL Holdings, which boasts over 22 subsidiary companies, operates in sectors ranging from agriculture, logistics, and hospitality to construction, energy, and manufacturing. The company has steadily expanded its reach across Africa, with a growing international portfolio.

TD Holdings, led by Zimbabwean businessman and former Reserve Bank Governor Dr. Gideon Gono, brings extensive experience in trade, finance, and industrial development.

Speaking during the ceremony, Dr. Gono hailed the partnership as a milestone for regional integration and private sector collaboration within Africa.

“This partnership shows that African businesses can work together to create jobs, grow trade, and strengthen our economies without always depending on outside investors,” Gono said.

The MBL–TD deal is expected to unlock new opportunities for cross-border trade, particularly in agro-processing and renewable energy, positioning both companies as key players in Southern Africa’s emerging economic landscape.

