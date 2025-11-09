Bushiri Draws Legal Battle Lines Over Daughter’s Death: “Forgiveness Does Not Remove Accountability”

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has come out swinging — not with forgiveness, but with firm resolve — declaring that those who abuse power must face justice, no matter their status. The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader has announced legal action against former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Steve Kayuni, accusing him of unlawfully blocking his eight-year-old daughter from leaving Malawi for life-saving medical treatment in 2021.

In a deeply emotional statement released this week, Bushiri recounted how his daughter, who was gravely ill during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, was prevented from traveling to Kenya for urgent medical care. According to him, an injunction was issued by Kayuni at Lilongwe International Airport — allegedly on directives from unnamed South African officials — stopping the child from boarding her flight.

“My daughter, already in a fragile condition, was detained at the airport for five days while my legal team worked tirelessly to overturn the injunction. By the time the court granted permission for her to travel, it was too late. She had lost her life,” Bushiri wrote.

He said at the time, his family chose to forgive Kayuni, believing that compassion would bring closure. But four years later, the preacher says enough is enough.

“Forgiveness does not remove accountability,” Bushiri declared. “There are far too many individuals in authority who misuse their positions without consequence. This time, the law must speak.”

This move by Bushiri comes on the heels of a public warning he issued earlier this year, stating that in 2025, anyone who “comes his way with lies, defamation, or malicious intent” would meet him in court — not in the pulpit. True to his word, the Prophet is turning that statement into action, signaling a clear shift from silent endurance to legal confrontation.

Bushiri’s legal team has been instructed to sue Kayuni, demanding that he explain before a competent court which South African officials allegedly directed him to impose what Bushiri calls an “unlawful and inhumane” restriction that led to his daughter’s death.

He framed the case not as a personal vendetta but as a matter of justice for all Malawian children who may suffer from abuse of authority.

“Every child has the right to life and access to medical care, as enshrined in the Constitution of Malawi and protected under international human rights law,” he said. “This case is not only about my daughter. It is about defending every Malawian child from the abuse of power.”

Bushiri also expressed gratitude to child rights advocates and legal experts who have pledged support.

“Justice delayed took my daughter’s life,” he concluded powerfully, “but justice denied will not silence her memory.”

With this legal offensive, Bushiri appears to be making good on his 2025 vow to use the courts to defend his name and his family’s dignity. And as the Prophet takes this painful chapter to court, his words echo beyond the loss of one child — they challenge a culture of impunity that, for too long, has gone unanswered.

