High Court to Deliver Explosive Verdict in Lilongwe Mtandire-Mtsiriza Poll Dispute

The stage is set for a potentially explosive ruling in one of the most closely watched election disputes in recent years. The High Court has announced that it will deliver judgment on November 10, 2025, in the contentious Lilongwe Mtandire–Mtsiriza Parliamentary election case, pitting former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator George Zulu against Alfred Gangata, now serving as Minister of State.

The case, which has dragged on for months, stems from Zulu’s challenge of the 2025 parliamentary election results, alleging serious irregularities in the handling of void votes.

Zulu lodged a formal complaint with the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), arguing that while 445 votes were recorded as void at the constituency level, only 345 were reflected at the District Tally Centre, a discrepancy he said was significant given the razor-thin margin separating him from Gangata.

“I only requested the Commission for a recount, considering the narrow difference in the unofficial results,” Zulu stated in his submission to MEC.

Following Zulu’s complaint, the electoral body nullified the results in the constituency — a move that triggered a dramatic twist when Hon. Gangata sought judicial intervention to overturn the decision.

Justice Simeon Mdeza will now deliver the much-anticipated ruling on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 2 p.m. at the High Court in Lilongwe.

The verdict is expected to set an important precedent for how the courts handle vote validity and recount disputes — an issue that continues to shape Malawi’s evolving electoral landscape.

Political analysts say the case has become symbolic of the increasingly fierce battles over election transparency and the integrity of the tallying process, especially in competitive constituencies like Mtandire–Mtsiriza.

As the clock ticks toward judgment day, all eyes will be on Justice Mdeza’s courtroom — where the fate of one constituency, and perhaps a lesson for future elections, will be decided.

