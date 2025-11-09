Voting Closes for the 2025 National Product Magazine Year-End Awards

Voting has officially closed for the 2025 Year-End Awards organised by National Product Magazine (NPM) — one of Malawi’s leading business and entrepreneurship publications. The voting exercise, which opened on October 20, wrapped up last night, setting the stage for one of the most glamorous corporate events of the year.

According to NPM Executive Director, Arthur Chinyamula, this year’s edition has drawn massive participation, featuring over 40 award categories that celebrate excellence and innovation across key sectors, including manufacturing, technology, food processing, agriculture, real estate, tourism, transport, and banking.

Some of the flagship categories include Exporter of the Year, Business Reporter of the Year, Manufacturer of the Year, and the coveted Service Excellence Award, among others.

In the competitive banking category, NBS Bank has emerged as a strong contender, earning nominations in three major categories — a reflection of its growing influence in Malawi’s financial sector.

The grand awards gala will take place on December 14 at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe under the captivating theme, “Where Innovation Meets Distinction: Celebrating Excellence and Service Across Industries.”

The night will kick off with an industry exhibition and product showcase, giving companies an opportunity to display their innovations, followed by a red carpet session leading into the main ceremony.

Chinyamula revealed that this year’s event will feature a “best-dressed” segment, with special recognition for the four most stylish guests of the evening — adding a touch of glamour to the business celebration.

The gala will also mark a historic milestone — National Product Magazine’s 120th edition — underscoring its enduring legacy as a platform that champions entrepreneurship, innovation, and industry growth in Malawi.

Entertainment for the night will include a live performance by Lulu and several traditional dance groups, promising what Chinyamula described as “an epic night — a night to remember.”

