Chithyola-Banda: “I Earned My Living Long Before Politics — Success Through Integrity Is Possible”

Before stepping into the fiery world of politics, Simplex Chithyola-Banda had already built a life many only dream of — through grit, intellect, and hard work. “I’ve earned everything honestly, long before politics,” he says firmly, his tone carrying both pride and defiance. “I live within my means, and I’ve declared my assets as required by law. Success through integrity is possible, and I stand by that.”

Now, as Leader of Opposition and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentary head, Chithyola-Banda finds himself at the centre of national scrutiny. His recent appointment by President Lazarus Chakwera follows the MCP’s dramatic fall from power after its September 16 electoral defeat — a loss that has left the once-dominant party soul-searching and recalibrating.

For Chithyola-Banda, the mission is clear: rebuild trust, restore unity, and redefine what opposition leadership means in a changing Malawi.

“I’m honoured by the trust placed in me by President Chakwera and the party,” he says. “This isn’t a reward — it’s a call to rebuild, reconnect, and reimagine our future.”

Asked why he believes MCP chose him to lead the opposition, the former Finance Minister is quick to stress his blend of experience and integrity. Having served both in Cabinet and Parliament, he says he understands the delicate balance between governing and opposing.

“The economy was a clear message from voters,” he admits candidly. “But these challenges weren’t created overnight. They were global, structural, and worsened by climate shocks and the pandemic. We could’ve communicated better and acted faster.”

Chithyola-Banda says the party’s time in opposition should not be defined by bitterness, but by reflection and constructive engagement. “Opposition isn’t about saying no — it’s about offering credible alternatives,” he explains. “Parliament should be a place where ideas improve lives, not where egos clash.”

On economic recovery, Chithyola-Banda remains pragmatic. He believes Malawi’s future depends on production-driven growth and renewed fiscal discipline. “We must shift from consumption to production,” he insists. “Our people deserve an economy that delivers at the household level — not just numbers on paper.”

His appointment, however, hasn’t been without controversy. Some in the MCP view him as a polarising figure — a notion he brushes aside with measured calm. “Politics comes with differing views,” he says. “My approach is inclusive. My office is open to all who want to see MCP regain public trust.”

To the new administration, Chithyola-Banda offers sober advice — almost as a statesman addressing his successor. “Listen to the people — every day, not just during campaigns. Maintain fiscal discipline. Be transparent. And never let arrogance take root,” he cautions. “As we say at home, a leader who doesn’t hear the drums of the village dances alone.”

Beyond politics, Chithyola-Banda is grounded by simpler pursuits. “I’m a husband, father, and man of faith,” he shares. “I’m also a farmer — the soil keeps me humble. It teaches patience, resilience, and the reward of honest labour.”

He draws inspiration from Nelson Mandela, Julius Nyerere, and John Locke, men he describes as “architects of moral courage and intellectual clarity.”

For now, as he prepares to lead the MCP through its most difficult chapter in decades, Chithyola-Banda is choosing conviction over comfort. He may have started earning long before politics — but in opposition, he must now earn something even more valuable: the nation’s trust.

