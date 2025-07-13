Atupele Muluzi Hails “Women of Faith and Action” at Chilundu Cultural Fundraising Event

United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi delivered a spirited and heartwarming message on Saturday afternoon at the Chilundu Cultural Fundraising Function organized by the Catholic Women Association (CWA) of the Diocese of Zomba, where he praised Catholic women as “pillars of the Church and torchbearers of faith.”

Speaking before a packed audience of parishioners, priests, and community leaders, Muluzi was visibly touched by the spirit of unity and purpose that filled the air as 20 parishes came together under one banner to raise funds for a 40-seater diocesan bus.

“This is more than just a fundraising event. It’s a celebration of courage, vision, and sisterhood,” Muluzi said, his voice brimming with admiration. “The Catholic Church would not be what it is without women. You keep the church vibrant, prayerful, and alive.”

In a lively address punctuated by faith-based reflections and cultural appreciation, Muluzi drew parallels between the Catholic Women Association and biblical heroines, noting how women were the first to proclaim the Resurrection. “It was Mary Magdalene who first declared that ‘He is Risen!’ That boldness, that faith, that fire—I see it in all of you today,” he said.

He commended the initiative to raise K60 million for a bus not only as practical but visionary. “This bus will not only carry people—it will carry purpose. It will carry prayer, love, and the dreams of a Church on the move,” he said to a round of applause.

True to his words, Muluzi backed his support with action, announcing a K5 million donation already deposited into the CWA’s fundraising account. His gesture was met with cheers and ululation as women in traditional chitenje danced in gratitude.

“While I may not do everything, I believe in this cause. And I believe in you,” he said. “Let us all come together, no matter how small the contribution, to make this dream real.”

Decorated with Catholic iconography and filled with singing and cultural displays, the grounds of the event mirrored the strength and vibrancy of Malawian womanhood rooted in faith. Muluzi didn’t miss the significance of this. “These children growing up here today will look at their mothers not just as caretakers, but as changemakers doing God’s work.”

He ended his address with a prayerful tone: “May God bless this gathering, bless this noble cause, and bless the remarkable women of the Zomba Diocese. You are the heartbeat of our faith, and today, you’ve inspired a nation.”

As the sun dipped behind the Zomba Plateau, the women of CWA stood prouder, louder, and more determined—leaving no doubt that with faith and unity, they can move mountains… or in this case, buy a bus.

