Gaddie’s Thunderbolt Fires Wanderers to the Top of TNM Super League

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers are now sitting proudly at the top of the TNM Super League, dislodging bitter rivals FCB Nyasa Big Bullets after edging Ekhaya FC 1-0 in a tightly contested match at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The result came just a day after Bullets, who had been league leaders for weeks, stumbled with a 2-1 loss to Civil Service United at Civo Stadium—opening the door for Wanderers to leapfrog them with a win.

The Nomads went into the match knowing only three points would do, and despite dominating possession, they were frustrated by a stubborn Ekhaya defence in the first half which ended goalless.

The breakthrough finally came in the 54th minute thanks to a moment of brilliance from Gaddie Chirwa. Picking the ball just outside the 18-yard box, Chirwa unleashed a thunderous strike that left Ekhaya goalkeeper Elias Misi frozen as the net bulged—sending Wanderers fans into wild celebration.

That goal proved to be the decider, with no further goals in the match. Wanderers’ midfield engine, Blessings Singini, was named Player of the Match for his tireless performance and control in the centre of the park.

Speaking after the game, Wanderers head coach Bob Mpinganjira admitted it was a hard-fought win.

“Ekhaya packed the midfield and made it hard for us to penetrate. But in a league this competitive, it’s crucial to collect maximum points whenever we can,” said Mpinganjira.

Ekhaya FC coach Enos Chatama accepted defeat, noting that their second-half strategy didn’t go as planned.

“Our idea was to hold them in the first half and go more offensive later. But we struggled to keep the ball in the final third,” he said.

The defeat drops Ekhaya to 4th place with 20 points from 12 games, overtaken by Silver Strikers who now sit third with the same points but a game in hand.

As the first round nears its end, both Wanderers and Bullets have four games remaining. Wanderers now lead with 29 points, while Bullets trail with 27. Interestingly, Bullets still boast a better goal tally with 27 goals to Wanderers’ 20—setting the stage for a thrilling end to the first half of the season.

