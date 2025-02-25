Atupele Muluzi Lends Support to Vendors Amid Protests, Calls for Urgent Government Action

Atupele Muluzi, leader of the United Democratic Front (UDF), has voiced his strong support for the vendors and ordinary Malawians who took to the streets of Lilongwe today, protesting the rising cost of goods and economic hardship.

In a heartfelt statement on Facebook, Muluzi said, “Our brothers and sisters in the markets, the vendors, are sending a loud and clear message—they are struggling, and they need urgent relief. The rising cost of goods, the scarcity of forex, and the general economic hardship have left many Malawians feeling abandoned.”

He added that the ongoing protests highlight the deep frustration of hardworking citizens who are simply trying to make a living.

Muluzi did not hold back in calling out the government’s handling of the crisis, stating, “The government must do some serious soul-searching and take decisive action to fix the economy. Promises alone will not put food on people’s tables or bring stability to businesses.”

He emphasized that the government must take immediate, concrete steps to address the critical issues of forex shortages, escalating prices, and unfair competition from foreign traders.

The UDF leader concluded his statement with a message of unity and urgency, saying, “I stand with the vendors and all Malawians feeling the weight of this crisis. It’s time for leadership that listens, understands, and delivers real solutions. A better Malawi is possible, but only if we act now.”

As the country grapples with growing economic challenges, Muluzi’s statement underscores the need for immediate action to stabilize the economy and protect local businesses.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!