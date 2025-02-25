Editorial: Mr. President, You Have Been Let Down by Your Team and Yourself

Mr. President, it is now undeniable—your leadership has been tragically let down by both yourself and the team you have assembled. Leadership is a matter of vision, strategy, and above all, the people you choose to carry that vision forward. And here lies the most glaring failure of your presidency: you have not assembled the winning team.

From the very beginning, your cabinet choices were questionable at best, and now we see the results. It’s not enough to surround yourself with politicians who are good at politicking; you need a team that is capable of delivery, a team that is competent, visionary, and committed to the nation’s progress.

Instead, what we’ve witnessed is a succession of individuals whose incompetence and lack of results are plain for all to see. Time and again, you have shown a glaring lack of ability to review, reassess, and make the hard choices needed to push this country forward.

Where are the Malawians who are excelling in various sectors around the world? Why are we not tapping into the immense wealth of knowledge and experience that resides beyond our borders? Why are we not recruiting the best and brightest to lead in this critical moment?

Instead, you persist in clinging to a group of politicians who are more interested in securing their positions than in serving the nation. What do you get? A broken system, stagnant growth, and a population that is losing faith by the day.

The people of Malawi deserve better, and they deserve it now. It is time to stop the politicking, make the necessary changes, and bring in the real change that the country desperately needs. Your legacy is being defined by these choices, and right now, it’s a legacy of failure. The time to act is now, Mr. President.

Stop letting the country down.

