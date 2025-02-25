Malawi’s Scorchers Avenge Zambia Victory

Malawi National Women’s Football Team recovered from a 2-0 to beat hosts Zambia 3-2 in a nail-biting international friendly match played in Lusaka on Tuesday.

Malawi survived a scare when the hosts scored an early goal in the sixth minute through US-based Rachael Kanandanji.

But the Scorchers weathered the storm to give Zambia’s Copper Queens a tough time characterised by three-second half goals scored within a space of 12 minutes barely three minutes after resumption.

France-based youthful forward Rose Kabzere opened the scoresheet for Malawi in the 48th minute, Faith Chimzimu put them in the lead in the 58th minute before Sabina Thom added the icing on the cake with the third goal two minutes later.

Zambia’s veteran Rachael Nachula gave the hosts hope when she scored in the 80th minute to provide an exciting match.

The Israel-based capitalised on a defensive lapse to score the goal.

But Malawi stood firm to guard the goal in nine added on minutes which were given after two Zambian players clashed heads and were eventually substituted.

Malawi’s Captain France-based Tabitha Chawinga did not offer much of her blistering pace but assisted Chimzimu to score the second the goal.

In a post-match interview, Scorchers Coach Lovemore Fazili said the victory had given them hope of qualifying for Women’s African Cup of Nations for the 2026.

“The result is a true reflection of the match. I thank the players for the victory. Zambia are a big team and have given us a real test,” he said.

Commenting on their 2-0 loss in the first match, Fazili rued missed chances.

“We had plenty of opportunities in the last match, but we didnt use them,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!