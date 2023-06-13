Atupele Muluzi sells UDF ahead of 2025 polls

Former UDF president Atupele Muluzi on Sunday failed to acknowledge the state decision to drop charges against his father, Dr. Bakili Muluzi, the father and founder of the United Democratic Front.

Some political analysts expected Muluzi to acknowledge and thank President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for his administration’s dropping of the charges of the former head of state.

Instead, Muluzi, speaking at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe during a 30th Anniversary celebration meeting for the UDF, went into politics, selling and marketing his United Democratic For Front (UDF) party.

He said the country would develop tremendously within eight years under the UDF administration.

According to Muluzi, he has partnered experts who helped China to transform from poverty to prosperity some 40 years ago.

Muluzi mentioned Fazam Kamalabade as among the key people he is partnering.

Among others, Muluzi said Malawi is not a poor country as it is endowed with an avalanche of resources, including minerals, labour and water.

According to Muluzi, nations that have developed have carefully packaged their resources and put them in a Sovereign Wealth Fund.

He said he is ready to package Malawi’s resources into a $1 trillion Sovereign Wealth Fund, adding that Malawi is richer than Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Muluzi said as the party is going to convention, every party member is allowed to stand in any position, including that of president. He said the time has come to rebuild the party in the country. Muluzi said he will be going to different places to meet people and conduct rallies. UDF President Lilian Patel said she is delighted with how organised the party’s celebration of 30 years has been. She said it is a lie by those who say UDF is non existent in the Central Region. Patel said the party is ready for 2025 elections. She said it is the plan of UDF to get back into power in 2025.

