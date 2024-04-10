Atupele Muluzi speaks against being endorsed as UDF torchbearer: “Its against my democratic values.”

Former United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi says his endorsement as the party’s torchbearer in next year’s elections is against democratic values.

His comment comes after the party’s National Executive Committee-NEC reportedly endorsed him during a political rally at Makalanga CCAP Ground in Blantyre last weekend.

Writing on his Facebook page, Muluzi said actions undermine the essence of democracy and diminish the authority of political party elective conferences and aspirations of other individuals seeking the presidential role.

“It is imperative to highlight that the idea of the UDF NEC endorsing me as a Presidential Candidate is contrary to democratic values. Such actions not only undermine the essence of democracy but also diminish the authority of political party elective conferences and the aspirations of other individuals seeking the presidential role.

“It is crucial that we uphold and promote intra-party democracy within our political organizations. Let us work together to strengthen democracy within our parties and uphold the values that form the foundation of our political system,” he said.

He added that he made the decision to step down as president of UDF two years ago to ensure a fair and level playing field for all candidates vying for positions, including the presidency, at the UDF Convention in August 2024, adding that as a firm believer in democracy, he stands by the principles that guide our political processes.

UDF NEC officials are yet to comment on Muluzi’s sentiments.

The development comes as UDF is expected to hold its elective convention in August this year.

