Atupele Muluzi sponsors Fatsani Movie Premier with K500, 000 as Platinum Clothing dresses hosts

With only hours remaining, Politician and Leader of United Democratic Front (UDF) Atupele Muluzi has sponsored the premier of the most anticipated movie titled “Fatsani: A tale of survival with K500,000.

Meanwhile, fashionist Nyenyezi Kambuwa of Platinum clothing has also pledged to dress hosts for the event.

The movie will be premiered on Friday, 30th April at Bingu International Conventional Centre (BICC) Square in the Capital Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday Muluzi said he made a contribution because has been inspired with the skill and commitment invested towards the production of the movie.

Muluzi said he is always happy to see young people taking huge steps in the arts sector in the country describing Fatsani Movie as a Malawian product that can break the boundaries and represent the country on the international level.

“I am so exciting that youthful Malawians in the creative industry are now becoming more creative to produce movies that can attract international audience, i have heard a lot about this movie and I am impressed that these young people have done a good job.

“I will make sure to spare my time to be part of this glamorous event. It is our product, so if they win, we also win as a country,” he said.

However, he said it is also encouraging that the movie is addressing issues that affect people on a daily basis including corruption, gender based violence and sanitation.

Director of Platinum clothing Nyenyezi Kambuwa also concurred with Muluzi saying the movie is a breakthrough for the country and they decided to also do something so that they can be part of the history.

Kambuwa said being people with a good sense of fashion, they would also need to see good things at the event that is why they have decided to dress the hosts saying they are the face of the event.

“We have decided to sponsor the movie so that we can be part of the history. Through the hosts of the event, we also want people to appreciate what our business offers in terms of fashion,” she said.

Fatsani Movie Premier Operations Director Steve Sukali thanked both Muluzi and Kambuwa for the timely support saying their contributions will help in making the event colourful.

Sukali said people should expect one the best events ever saying those who will come to watch the movie will not regret.

According to Sukali Gates will open at 2:30 PM and closes at 6 PM and after closing no one will be allowed to access the place.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!