Atupele rallies Malawians to vote for ‘positive future’

United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential hopeful Atupele Muluzi and running mate Frank Mwenifumbo on Friday conducted final campaign meetings in Blantyre City with main message of poverty reduction through transformative leadership that understands and reaches out to the people.

The youthful presidential candidate, 40, is this Saturday wrapping up campaign in stronghold Mangochi district which has 402 000 potential voters.

“As we all go to the polling stations on Tuesday, I ask you to think about what you want from your Malawi. We believe we are one of the few parties to have offered a deliverable and affordable plan that will work for both men and women, young and old that seeks to unify rather than divide,” said Atupele at Nyambadwe Primary School ground in Ndirande on Friday.

He stressed: “The UDF campaign, our vision, and our direction is based on two clear priorities, inclusive growth and an inclusive economy to support all regardless of their gender, creed, colour or tribe.

“This will require real transformative change that can quickly demonstrate results. Meaning a need for stronger leadership that is transparent, accountable, responsive and inclusive.”

Atupele pointed out that UDF has demonstrated over the last five years that they can put aside political difference to put Malawi first.

“We must make change happen together,” he said.

He said the vote for UDF is a vote for a “responsible and a responsive” government and a “positive future” that focusses on the needs of all Malawians and it is a vote for meaningful and sustainable jobs that will develop Malawi for everyone.

“Please make sure you all go out and vote and vote for me, Atupele Muluzi to lead Malawi forwards to a brighter future,” he said.

UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga said the party is pleased to have conducted a successful campaign.

Ndanga said their campaign had been very smooth because they focused on issue-based politics.

“Our strategy has worked very well and we are happy with the way we have implemented it,” he said.

Slightly over 6.8 million Malawians have registered to vote on Tuesday.

