Mutharika tells Thyolo: ‘Vote DPP for sustainable development’

President Peter Mutharika has asked people in home district of Thyolo to sustain Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in power during Tuesday polls for more development projects.

Speaking on Friday in a campaign at Thyolo Boma during a whistle stop tour that begun from Blantyre through the district, Mutharika said his party is development oriented to alleviate poverty in the country.

“Everyone (those who registered to vote) on Tuesday vote for DPP candidates to sustain development projects. You have seen the roads and stadium. From July, I will bring new secondary school and community technical college here,” said Mutharika.

He also promised people continuity of socio-economic improvement initiatives like social cash transfer, and farm input and malata subsidies, among others.

Mutharika expressed gratitude to people of Thyolo for supporting him and the DPP throughout the five year term he has been in power.

“I haven’t come here to campaign; I cannot campaign in my home. I’ve come here to thank you my people for your support,” said Mutharika.

Speaking at Luchenza Municipality and Goliati Trading Centre in the district,

Mutharika assured the people of Luchenza for continued developments which he said would change the face of the municipality.

“We are planning to build a new secondary school and a technical college in this town,” he said.

At Goliati, where a multitude of supporters waited for their president up to dusk, Mutharika asked the people to vote for a party based on its development plans.

He assured the people that the Malata and cement subsidy program will continue if they vote for the DPP, which had the needs of people at heart.

In their welcome remarks, Traditional Authority Nanseta and Senior Chief Chimaliro at Luchenza and Goliati respectively, thanked the president for developing the district.

The chiefs said the district has realised a number of developments since the DPP government came into power.

“We’ve very good road network, technical colleges and other infrastructures in the district. We shall continue supporting the government for its development agenda,” said Chimaliro.

The campaign rally at Goliati was the last of the president’s whistle stop tours before a Saturday final mass rally at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre.

