Atupele ‘resetting the button’, to hold UDF rally Sunday in Bangwe

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi to will interact with and mobilise the party supporters in Blantyre’s Bangwe township at Desert Griund on Sunday April 29 2019 to “resenting the button” ahead of next year’s elections.

UDF spokesman Ken Ndanga said Muluzi, who is Minister of Health and Population Services in President Peter Mutharika’s Cabinet, has “important message” to deliver on Sunday during the rally.

He said the UDF leader will be “resetting the button.”

Ndanga could not elaborate.

He, however, said Muluzi will be “advocating issue based politics.”

Muluzi, whose father Bakili Muluzi ruled the country between 1994 and 2004 as the first post-independence multi-party Head of State, wants to restore the mass-based character of UDF and go into 2019 Tripartite elections as a political force to reckon with.

There have been questions as to whether UDF and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will be forming an electoral alliance following a successful strategy the two parties used in the just-ended by-elections.

But both parties say they just have a working relationship in Parliament.

Muluzi is expected at the rally to indicate the party stand as it is currently struggling to establish a foothold in the country since former president Bingu wa Mutharika ditched the party in 2005 to form DPP.

