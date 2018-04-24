Dzuwa Arts Theatre set for Deborah’s Fate

As one way of informing, educating and entertaining people in the country, Lilongwe based renowned art theatre known as Dzuwa Arts Theatre is set to showcase their new play titled ‘Deborah’s Fate’ on April 28, 2018 at Lilongwe community hall.

Dzuwa arts theatre director Ignatius Kaphinde confirmed in an interview, saying that all is set for the show to be conducted.

“Everything is set to host our show and we have intensified our rehearsals to give the audience a mature production,” said Kaphinde.

Part of the play’s scene narrates how unborn baby named Deborah together with her mom was killed by a ruthless dictator king of Tsonga village who usually kills people who were opposing his views.

Kaphinde said the story of the play is also packed with full actions of romance and tears which he says will arouse the emotions of the audience during the show.

He also said that the show will be spiced up by different artists who will include; the ‘Usova’ hit maker Andy Seko, Roy View Banda, Wise Youth, Revelation Theatre, Harmony Arts, Atcheya-real name Frank Naligonje and many more.

According to the director showcasing their new play on stage will be a step forwards towards Dzuwa Arts Theatre.

“Showcasing Deborah’s Fate on stage means a lot to us as a group and this means we are growing up while at the same time moving forward,” he explained.

Dzuwa Arts Theatre has been showcasing plays on stage as previously the group showcased plays namely; ‘Sweet and sour’, Wages of Evil, Thembisile and Tit For Tat.

Kaphinde said the upcoming show will be unique saying that for the first time the group has lined up new interesting activities which will be conducted during the show and he also said that the play ‘Deborah’s Fate’ is also powerful and will quench the entertainment thirst of the audience.

He also said that during the show the group will be selling their previous film titled ‘Thembisile’ saying that people have been asking about how they can have the movie.

People willing to patronize the show are requested to pay MK1, 000 as an advance payment and those who have failed to pay in advance will pay MK1, 500 at the door.

