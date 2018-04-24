University of Glasgow to establish research centre at Malawi College of Medicine

April 24, 2018

University of Glasgow is to establish a research centre at the College of Medicine in Malawi, this has been disclosed during the official visit of President Peter Mutharika in Scotland.

Prof Muscatelli welcomes President Mutharika and the First Lady

University of Glasgow professors explains projects the institution is doing in Malawi

Mutharika signs visitors book at University of Glasgow

Mutharika visited University of Glasgow on Monday and was informed by the  University’s Principal and Vice Chancellor, Professor Sir Anton Muskateli  about the development.
President Mutharika and the First Lady Madame Gertrude Mutharika are in Scotland for an official visit after attending the Commonwealth Heads of State and Government meeting in London.

Recently, delegate from the College of Medicine visited Wellcome Centre for Molecular Parasitology and Institute of Infection, Immunity & Inflammation at University of Glasgow.

The group, which included the principal of College of Medicine Dr Mwapatsa Mipando, was in Glasgow to meet with Professor Jeremy Bagg, Head of the Dental School, to discuss the set-up of a dental training course in Malawi.

While in Glasgow, they made time to visit Professors Paul Garside and Andy Waters to further progress the Blantyre—Blantyre Clinical Research (BBRC) lab project and other joint projects in Malawi

