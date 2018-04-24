Bushiri is world’s most open and media friendly preacher -ECG

South African based Malawian famous Prophet Shepherd Bushiri leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering churches that are spread throughout the globe couldwill go down in history as one of the world’s most open and media-friendly preacher.
“Mind you, this is a man who, after the Sunday Service, went to bed around 4 am. But he still had to cut his sleep short to ensure he honours the call-up at SABC. This, to us, is the definition of being media friendly,” he said.
During the SABC interview, Bushiri denied allegations that he is being investigated by the Hawks for money laundering.“It’s quite funny because I have never been officially told by the Hawks, neither by the police that I am being investigated. So in short, I am not aware of those investigations apart from learning from the media,” he said.
“Apart from that, I don’t think there are any investigations taking place because I inquired with the Hawks and to the police through my lawyers if I am being investigated and they officially answered us to say they are not aware of any investigations.”
This follows false claims that Bushiri was externalising about R15 million from South Africa to Malawi on his private jet.
Bushiri’ said these claims were false as he could not afford that reported amount of money and that his private jet was out of use at that time, as it had been under maintenance for the past 10 months.
He also denied using his church as a business, as he had been accused.
Bushiri said that he had entered into the mining and farming business before coming to South Africa to start the church.
“There’s no person on earth who paid money to see me.”
He said the Gospel was cheap, but expensive, meaning he could not accommodate international visitors by footing their bills.
“People who pay are international visitors. We have an international business programme,” he said, adding that it was a must for international visitors to stay in a hotel during their visit.
“These people” paid for general logistical issues, according to the prophet.
He said food, travelling expenses and accommodation were a package given to these international visitors, which the R5 000 covered.
Asked why thousands – on record – claimed they had paid money to see him, he maintained they must have been part of the international business programme.
Regarding testimonies that he had performed miracles, his response was: “I’ve never delivered any person.”
He said it was Jesus who performed the miracles.
“I’m not the healer; Jesus does … If those miracles are fake then let’s say we are attacking what Jesus Christ does, not only in my church; let’s say in every church Jesus Christ heals.”
What a joke. Can Bushiri compare himself to USA pastors or fellow Nigerian entrepreneur-pastors.
My father, my father. God’s annointed , iyeeeee!
So what?
Mzanu akuwadyera ma South Africa ogunata. He is a millionare now. Ife zitikhudza chiani?