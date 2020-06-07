Atupele says Mutharika poised for victory in Malawi presidential rerun

Atupele Muluzi, the running mate to President Peter Mutharika, has said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) torchbearer is set to win the fresh presidential election tentatively scheduled for June 23 this year.

Atupele said this on Sunday when he concluded his ” tour of the north” ending with whistlestops in Nkhatabay district.

Speaking in an interview after addressing thousands of people who converged at Nkhata-Bay trading center where the mega rally was held, Atupele said DPP-UDF Alliance will definitely win the fresh Presidential rerun following an incredible turn out of their supporters as he dated the North for both ministerial and political duties.

“The tour has been absolutely incredible, I came here for two reasons, to do some government work and to meet the stakeholders here in the northern region to address a number of issues and am amazed by the support which is an indicator that we are going to win the forth coming election,” said Mutharika’s running mate.

Going further in persuading people to rally behind President Mutharika and also to vote for DPP-UDF Alliance candidate, he said if people from the north can compare the development initiatives that have been done in the region, it is the DPP and UDF regimes that have done a lot as compared to MCP despite ruling the country for 30 years which gives them great advantage.

“MCP ruled this country for 30 years and if you compare the developments that have been done between the leadership of UDF and DPP, quite a number of things have been done within a period of 20 years, talk of the Nkhata-bay Hospital, Mzuzu Central hospital and the High Court, the Reserve bank, Mzuzu Nkhata-bay road and many others,” he said.

Atupele took time at all the venues reminding the people how Malawians from the northern part of Malawi suffered at the hands of the MCP)regime saying the people of Nkhatabay suffered the most.

He cited the likes of the Orton Chirwa who founded the MCP but was instead arrested and died in jail.

Atupele also mentioned Aleke Banda , one time Secretary General of MCP but was also arrested and had lots of his property confisticated under the draconian “forfeiture Act.”

He said that there is ample evidence to prove that MCP is in it’s old self and has not reformed in conformity with the democratic norms.

The whistlestops took Atupele and his entourage of both UDF and DPP officials to Mpamba,. Nkhatabay boma, and Tukombo where he acknowledged the role the late Aleke Banda played in the democratisation of the country.

Making his speech whilst addressing the people that converged at the mega rally, the minister of Health honorable Jappie Mhango confidently said that DPP-UDF Alliance will win the election as people from the Northern region are ready to vote for Mutharika and Muluzi respectively.

He said “I can assure you that we are going to win the presidential rerun, these people are going to vote for professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and honorable Atupele Muluzi as the state president and vice president respectively.”

DPP-UDF Alliance also conducted a whistle stop tour at Mpamba and Chintheche in Nkhata-bay district to conclude their journey in the north in a bid to sell their manifesto in preparedness for the forth coming Fresh Presidential Poll.

In an interview with Nyasa Times at the end of the tour , UDF publicist who was part of the entourage , Ken Ndanga was all smiles and described the tour as a huge success.

Ndanga, who has recently made a name for his fiery speeches, said that now the people of the north have a “complete story” about politics in the country.

“They were fed with propaganda and one sided story”.

He said the Atupele tour has turned the tables and it is clear that the DPP/ UDF will win the fresh presidential elections hands down.

