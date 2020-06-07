Suspect re-arrested for plotting to bewitch magistrate, prosecutor

Lilongwe First Grade Magistrate Court has revoked the bail of a 30-year old man for plotting to bewitch the court personnel handling his case on forgery and theft by servant.

Lilongwe Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Foster Benjamin said the suspect, Given Chapita, stands accused of the case alongside two other accomplices, Joseph Chavula, 32, and a lady, Favour Lemani, 24.

“The court, through State Prosecutor Superintendent Patrick Chambuluka, learnt that the three, between August last year (2019) and February this year, forged an official document at their workplace – Total Filling Station and stole cash amounting to over K8.1 million,’’ Benjamin said.

The deputy police PRO said the suspects denied the charge and applied for bail on March 4, 2020 which First Grade Magistrate Diana Mangwana granted.

The accused were then released on bail.

However, the second accused, Chapita allegedly led his fellow accomplices to a witchdoctor in Salima to seek charms to deal with both the magistrate and the prosecutor.

Benjamin further explained that the prosecutor got informed of the alleged evil doing by some well-wisher and then alerted the magistrate.

After Magistrate Mangwana quizzed the accused, they admitted to have consulted the witchdoctor to bewitch the court personnel to end their case prematurely.

The magistrate immediately revoked their bail bond and ordered them to be remanded to Maula Prison.

Meanwhile, the three have been found with cases to answer. However, the case has been adjourned to next week Friday.

Chapita comes from Mawiriga Village in Traditional Authority Mpondasi in Mangochi; Chavula is from Zanyata Village, T.A. Mzikubola in Mzimba while Lemani hails from M’mangila Village under T.A. Tambala in Dedza.

