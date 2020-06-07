Mutharika appoints new MEC team: Judge Kachale is chair, retains commissioners Mathanga and Kunje
President Peter Mutharika has constituted a new commission for the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) with High Court judge Dr Chifundo Kachale appointed as its chairperson.
According to the statement signed by Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara, the President appointed a seven-member commission including comprising four men and three women.
President Mutharika has retained Jean Mathanga and Angelina Kunje who were in the previous commission that was declared incompetent by the court and parliament for the botched 2019 elections.
In the appointment, President Mutharika has also brought back a former MEC commissioner lawyer Arthur Nanthuru.
Included in the new team is Malawi Electoral Support Network chairperson Steven Duwa, who is also Council of Non-Governmental Organisations in Malawi (Congoma) executive director.
Other commissioners nominated by main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are Dr Anthony Mukumbwa and Mrs Olivia Mchaju-Liwewe.
The appointments are with immediate effect.
It’s embarrassing on how some people makes their ignorant comments on constitutional issues, this Namathanga & Kunje have been return based on institutional memory. You can’t ignore it, unless if you had some reservations on the remaining outgoing commissioners outside these two….just submit your inspired nominations from the previous gurus to replace this reappointed commissioners🤷
Munthalika samva Kodi ndi ukalamba, chiyani?We don’t want Namathanga and kunje.Kunje ngwamwano.We want new people please.Why keeping them Kut adzaberanso, they should resign now.Malawi has capable people to do the job.Those two commissioners should not continue working.Adzawona nyekhwe tsiku lina.
Chifundo Kachale is level headed, pays attention to detail, and most important of all he is dedicated to serving others. He serves on some boards where there is no real “benefit” – for instance a certain orphanage in a remote setting. He focuses on making a difference. Malawi could not have asked for a better MEC Chairperson. The retention of Mathanga and Kunje is worrisome; but they will be outnumbered by more professional fellow commissioners. The important thing for Dr Kachale and his team to remember is that elections are perhaps two thirds a legal exercise and one third a… Read more »
These are last kicks of a dying horse, APM knows that the opposition will not like it to have the same people who were declared incompetent to be nominated as commissioners again, this is another tactic to delay the elections if the opposition goes to court over this. My advice to the opposition is that let us get on with it no more court cases until when the election is over, in fact this can be another tool for the opposition to use to challenge the elections if they lose which I doubt they will. But avoid at all cost… Read more »
Let the games begin
mathamga ndi kunje nthawi yao inatha.
so kunje anli ataizodwa kale kuti sacoka.
zatheka bwa???
you mean kulibe anthu ena olo these 2 whores azimuiza jeni mwakupasi. acokeee onse
Lawyers get ready. We are back to court. The composition is not balanced. Why bring back rotten apples?
My people are perishing for lack of knowledge. It is a constitutional requirement to retain some commissioners. Don’t comment in ignorance.
Idiot has seen the writing. But death is inevitable.
Mutharika is bent on rigging the election again. Why bring back disgraced MEC officials? This president doesn’t respect the judiciary. Malawians will punish him through the ballot box
Kod mukulubwaso bwanji……mmesa mmafuna ma Commissioner tiyeni nayo game…….