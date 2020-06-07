Malawi youngest MP Magonjwa draws fire over tribal bigotry 

Malawi’s youngest Member of Parliament Fyness Magonjwa of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is drawing criticism for openly saying that Yaos and Lomwes and other tribes in the southern region should be voting for each other because the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) with UTM Party have ganged up the support from the Chewa base in the central region.

Magonjwa’s remarks captured in a video clip which is circulating on social media were made when she addressed a campaign meeting in her Machinga South East constituency.

She challenged to be recorded on her remarks and warned chiefs in her constituency against attending political rallies organised by the opposition.

“Sindikufuna kuzaona mfumu iliyise itaima pamsonkhano wa UTM ikuti UTM wooye, Kwacha Kwacha, (no chief should ever speak at a political rally organised by the opposition,)” she said

Meanwhile, commentators have denounced the speech on social media and accused te MP of propagating violence and tribalism of the worst type.

Private practice lawyer Bright Theu described the MP’s remarks as “spectacular display of her ignorance and tribal bigotry.”

He said:”Even with audacity to command chiefs – probably believing she is above them as this other rogue-minded fella [apparently referring to President Peter Mutharika] who thinks one branch of the state is supreme above the other.”

Social and political commentator Idriss Ali Nassah pointed out that MP Mwagonjwa is a “poorly educated, semi-literate disrespectful little tribalist.”

Nassah said Magonjwa is a “useful idiot for illustration purposes. The lesson she is teaching us all is this; if you elect tribalists, they will give you tribalism in return.”

Another commentator Rhodrick Junaid Kalumpha, who comes from the Yao land like Nassah, cautioned Magonjwa against dragging Yao chiefs in “such gutter politics.”

Kalumpha advised: “Politicians have come and gone. You have come and you will go. Our chiefs have remained and will remain. I f you don’t believe me, ask the colonialists who came to colonise this part of Malawi.”

Many believe the parliamentarian lacks political maturity as evidenced by her speech which has potential to divide Malawians.

” The remarks made by that young MP are the worst I have seen from a politician in years. That is an impeachable and prosecutable offense.

“Education is important and it is a necessity for men and women in leadership. It exposes you and shapes you to think and reason critically. It’s why I said at the start that she needed be in school. I think she should be impeached and arrested for those remarks,” wrote Pemphero Mphande.

Economist Henry Kachaje said: “God forgive her for her zeal is rooted in ignorance and probably poor upbringing.”

A firstborn in a family of four children, Magonjwa who turns 26 on June 26 grew up in Machinga, is a self-styled admirer of First Lady Gertrude Mutharika.

