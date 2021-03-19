Atupele says UDF is not Muluzi family party

United Democratic Progressive Party (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has quashed misconception and perception that UDF is a family party, saying it belongs to all Malawians.

Muluzi said this during a strategic plan meeting that took place on Thursday at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

This is the first time that Muluzi has raised the issue in public, probably after reading comments in social media platforms.

The young Muluzi said though UDF is in opposition, the party led the country from 1994 to 2005 and can do it again.

“If I can offer one observation from the last few years, is that many seem to see the UDF as an entity that belongs to the Muluzi family, meaning it is dependent and not democratic. That is not the party that was established in 1993 and that has successfully led this country and indeed can do so again,” said Muluzi.

Before Atupele ascended to lead the party in 2013 at a convention, UDF has been led by former finance minister Friday Jumbe, former health minister Dr. Nga Mtafu and former president Dr. Bakili Muluzi.

This is the first time that Atupele Muluzi has officially appeared to strategize the party since the June 23, 2020 fresh presidential election.

Muluzi says he is optimistic that the party will be rebranded from the grassroots level across the country.

“If we are to govern, then we all need to take greater responsibility of our party – without the full ownership of party members, members who have a political point of view and a proactive desire to serve and to lead, then we cannot expect the electorate to see us as a viable government,” he said.

The meeting brought together Nation Elective Committee (NEC) members ahead of their rebranding.

