Atupele says vote for opposition will be self-harm to Malawi democracy

The energised Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance running mate Atupele Muluzi has called on people of Chiradzulu district to vote for President Peter Mutharika for continued development , saying the opposition alliance will serve their interests.

Speaking when he conducted whistle-stop tour that took him to Chiradzulu District, Atupele appealed to Malawians to vote for President Mutharika who is delivering on infrastratcure development, saying choosing the opposition alliance will be act of democratic self-harm.

Atupele, who is UDF president and Minister of Energy, said Mutharika is delivering on new road networks , tele-centres, community colleges, new health centres, brand new ambulances, new teachers training colleges.

He also said there are 250 new secondary schools to be constructed across the country, markets and that Medef loans are being disbursed across the country.

Atupele vowed to get behind business to create a land of “opportunity for all youths.”

He asked people of Chiradzulu to fight heart and soul for the defence of democracy with their vote.

Citing the role late Rev John Chilembwe, late Atati Mpakati and late Bishop Peter Chiona played in the fight against colonialism and one party rule respectively, young Atupele said the district should not make mistake of voting MCP a party that refused multiparty democracy in 1994 , saying MCP has never changed as evidenced in the past 10 months where it was sponsoring terror.

Atupele stressed that Mutharika is the person Malawi needs to develop.

He made stops at T/A Chitera headquarters ground, Gologota, Ndunde, Namitembo and St Tereza ground.

Atupele was joined by member of parliaments for Chiradzulu districts, Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanavekha MP, former parliamentarian for Chiradzulu East, Henry Mussa, DPP southern region governor Charles Mchacha, UDF vice president for southern region Lance Mbewe and other DPP and UDF top officials

Mwanavekha who spoke at all six stops, urged his fellow people from Chiradzulu to continue rallying behind the DPP led government if the district is to be transformed into a city, saying plans are already there by Mutharika to continue developing the district.

Taking his turn, DPP southern region governor Charles Mchacha said he welcomes UTM leader Saulos Chilima and Timothy Mtambo to stop the “hate-speech challenge.”

He said Chilima and Mtambo have been castigating former president Bakili Muluzi when he is not on frontline politics to defend himself and that Bakili is not on ballot paper.

“They have started the hate speeches so we welcome the challenge is that is what transformation leadership is all about. Foul mouthing people.

“Why is Chilima so obsessed with Bakili Muluzi. Why the hate? Why attacking Bakili, so yeah, bring it on the hate speeches,” said Mchacha.

Mchacha then thanked Mutharika for appointing Atupele Muluzi as his running mate saying, Muluzi has good character and experience of a good leader.

“Atupele is well cultured. Very disciplined. He cant stoop so low to do start barking like Chilima,” he said.

Atupele is set to invade Phalombe and Mulanje on Monday.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!