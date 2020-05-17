MCP’s Mkaka hits at Malawi ex-president Muluzi: ‘Tonse Alliance made in heaven’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said the opposition grand alliance is ‘made in heaven’ given and that the 2019 election fraud engineered by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairwoman Jane Ansah was a blessing in disguise to unite Malawians under the Tonse alliance to redeem the country.

Mkaka said the alliance will defeat a ‘federation of two families’ of President Peter Mutharika and former president Bakili Muluzi, saying Malawians are tired of being tossed around by the two families.

He advised DPP-UDF running mate Atupele Muluzi, 41-year-old son for former president, to stop attacking MCP over atrocities in the one –party dictatorship.

Mkaka reminded the nation that former president Muluzi was secretary general-cum-administrative secretary of MCP in 1977 and was therefore responsible for any atrocities that happened that time.

“At that time I had not even started primary school. Today I am MCP secretary general. This is new MCP,” he said.

Mkaka said Muluzi promised Malawians that he would buy everyone shoes during the campaign to multiparty democracy which he never fulfilled hence young Muluzi cannot make fresh outlandish promises such as distributing laptops and mobile phones.

He denounced MEC for rejecting a request by the alliance to change its symbol on the ballot, saying people will still vote for their torchbearer Lazarus Chakwera even if the electoral body decides to remove the symbol and leave his face only.

Mkaka also challenged chiefs in Phalombe who he said are sponsoring violence against the opposition so that they fail to hold rallies in the district.

The rally was also attended by, among others, Citizens for Transformation Movement (CFT) leader Timothy Mtambo.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!