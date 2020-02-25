Atupele sets aside personal ambition ‘in favour of serving Malawi’
United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has said he has set aside personal ambition of aspiring to be the country’s leader under his party’s banner in favour of serving Malawians which has seen his party entering into an alliance with ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ahead of the fresh elections.
Muluzi will not run for presidency in the fresh elections and is yet not running mate of President Muthatika.
Speaking at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe when DPP and UDF signed the alliance pact, Muluzi, who served as Minister in President Peter Mutharika administration, said since the 2019 elections, the country has struggled to maintain the stability and economic growth that leaders had worked so hard to establish.
Muluzi said UDF and DPP has along history, saying throughout the previous government they have been able to demonstrate that the two parties can work together for the benefit of the people.
“There is an African proverb that says that if you want to go fast you go alone, but if you want to go far you go together. It is in that spirit that I have set aside any personal ambition in favour of serving Malawi as part of a more comprehensive team,” said Muluzi attracting handclapping and chants of the audience which included members of DPP and UDF.
Muluzi thanked President Mutharika for showing “a true willingness” to develop a real partnership.
“I hope that through our renewed partnership, we will be able to offer all Malawians with a positive choice that is based on deep and real experience of governance,” said Muluzi.
He assured UDF supporters that through this new partnership with DPP, their voices will be heard.
Muluzi said throughout the many discussions he has had with President Mutharika, it has been clear that they share so very many ambitions for Malawi.
“We might not always agree on how we might achieve those ambitions but let me reassure all Malawians that our commitment to serve our beautiful Malawi will ensure that we will find a solution that is both inclusive and credible. We will not just walk away from the difficult problems,” he said.
Muluzi said he believes that President Mutharika understands as much as he do that the priority has to be rebuilding the trust, stability and growth of Government across Malawi.
“Our beautiful country and our lively democracy is the envy of so many in Africa, but we must now work hard to ensure that we reach out to all voters across the country for the benefit of all Malawians,” he said.
Speaking earlier, UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga said the alliance reflects the will of DPP and UDF followers.
“UDF and DPP are ready to move together as one family, to move Malawi from poverty to prosperity,” said Ndanga.
Political analysts have since touted UDF as a party that can add more value in terms of extra votes to DPP in the fresh presidential election.
I don’t know if what I see here is something new. The alliance has been there all along, is there anything to talk about here? Any way I guess the thing is just to make it known to the world and or the Nation that, these are DNA thieving parties in Malawi. So what we need to do is to do exactly what we did last time, I can assure you guys, all old folks will not be near any Governing system in this Country, they will all go and never come again. In so doing Malawi will be a… Read more »
Ofcourse, coalition is anyway coalition no matter which way you look at it, but this one will never add any value to both sides either because dpp has already consumed the so-called udf stronghold. In my opinion, this is like a loaf of bread that you have already eaten more of the middle slices then replace the two-end-slices, put it back into its original packaging, it will never be loaf.
Do you know that the UDF colours are both yellow and blue. DPP has just gone back to where it comes from.
Apapa ndi muja zikhalira munthu akadwala ali ku town nkuona kuti matendawa sindichila, amati basi ndipititseni kumudzi kwathu ndikafere kwathu, ndi izi achita apa a Atupere zi.. Foolish little boy, that sometimes i find it hard to believe he attended High School, Saint Andrews for that matter, what a waste!
wishing you all the best Atupele,
UDF ilipobe kodi?
Nothing strange here after all DPP is a breakaway of UDF. The problem is, the combination can’t achieve 50+1. DPP was formed from UDF through crooked means, it is pay back time but tall order for Atupele to be elected president. We should do away with Family politics.
What value does Atupele (not UDF) bring to DPP? …… looks like the ship has left the station without passengers!
Koma Atupele is not stable. As a true Yao myself, cannot support this childish Alliance. As aUDF support sindizavota basi full stop.
Kkkk
Which personal ambition did Atupele still have. It’s about time Malawi kicked this whole lot out.