Chakwera must tread carefully on running mate: Mo Mia remains darling of Shire Valley
Since the dawn of multiparty democracy in this country, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) took up the position of main opposition party and it has been there since.
The party has always been the nearest loser in each and every election, and putting it more bluntly MCP has never tested government in the multiparty era.
The closest the party came to winning an election was on May 21 last year all thanks to one Mohamad Sidik Mia. Were it not for the suspected rigging by DPP aided by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Reverend Dr. Lazarus Chakwera would have been President by now with Sidik Mia as Vice President of the Republic.
Under its previous leaders like Gwanda Chakuamba and John Tembo, MCP was generally a party shackled in the central region of the country.
Its attempts to make in-roads into other regions of the country did not succeed owing mainly to consistent internal bickering and failure by its leadership to rebrand the party and rope in influential politicians from other regions; and to make the party attractive to the youths.
When John Tembo retired and MCP started on the momentous rebranding process under the leadership of Lazarus Chakwera, the party quickly roped in the Lower Shire gladiator, Muhammad Sidik Mia. It was a clever move. Mia is a seasoned and influential politician and businessman who is respected in the Lower Shire districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje. In that part of the country what he says is what people basically do.
On top of that, his Islamic background and philanthropic work has endeared him with fellow Muslims in the country over the years and extended his political influence in the eastern region districts of Zomba, Machinga Mangochi and Balaka.
Mia has also been a powerful force in terms of mobilizing funds for MCP in the last campaign period, which was an area the party was also furiously lacking in previous campaigns.
In short and without mincing words Sidik Mia has been a single factor which has given MCP the essential push and leverage it needed to shed off the ‘central region only political party’ tag.
Mia’s relevance even under the rapidly twisting political circumstances is even more critical to MCP now more than at any point in its political history.
However, politics has a habit of throwing something g at you when you least expected. In its judgement of February 3, the High Court sitting as Constitutional Court interpreted the definition of majority in presidential elections as 50+1. Meaning whoever wins in subsequent elections in this country must at least get 50+1 % of the total valid votes cast.
We now know the impact this judgement has made on parliament, and most profoundly on political parties in the country. What it means is that parties must quickly negotiate alliances with other political parties in order to enhance their chances of getting 50+1 % of the vote in the first round to avoid a run-off. And news coming from Parliament is that the house has set May 19 this year as the date to hold fresh presidential election in keeping with the Constitutional Court ruling.
This has only put even more pressure on MCP, DPP, UTM and other political parties to quickly cobble alliances to win the election.
Too much has already happened about alliances. We saw UDF President, Atupele Muluzi, shaking hands and stealing a photo opportunity with MCP President, Lazarus Chakwera accompanied by some ‘coalition’ talk; before we knew it we heard Atupele has crossed over and struck a deal with DPP to work with President Peter Mutharika.
Now one alliance which has materialised is the DPP-UDF; sealed.
However, MCP need to tread more carefully on these alliances because the party risks throwing itself back into that familiar story of ‘so near and yet so far’ in the name of crafting an alliance as a winning formula.
The party did not lose the last election (and all evidence plus the constitutional Court ruling point to this fact); the reason why it is not in government is because DPP conspired with MEC to steal the botched May 2019 election for Mutharika. It is that simple.
The next two months can flip the whole fortunes for MCP if it succumbs to pressure from armchair political analysts to go into unholy political alliances with strange bedfellows whose ideologies are profoundly different from what the party stands for.
Whilst we are on that point, a group calling itself ‘Association of Experienced politicians’ has sprang out urging political parties not to go into alliances because alliances will kill the spirit of multiparty democracy which we adopted over 25 years ago and cherish. These are elders with practical experience of politics having been MPs before; they have a much deeper insight of how people in constituencies behave and their varied motivations. It is thus incumbent upon MCP to borrow from their unfretted wisdom to desist alliances of convenience devoid of any ideological meaning.
The story and value of Sidik Mia to MCP is deep and far reaching, and is worth a hundred times more than any shallow alternatives.
This is the reason why the party has to be strategic in the way it approaches the forthcoming elections in terms of decisions that would change is structural leadership composition.
Mia is the single factor that has attracted the lower Shire (with over 400,000 registered voters) to MCP, and given the party access to close to 800,000 registered Muslim voters in the eastern region. If MCP wants to start trials with voters with just two months to voting, don’t say we didn’t warn you.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
A wrong analasis I think. Remember that Peter got the party from his brother and Atupele from his father. History is repeating itself and the future for the DPP seems blink looking into the age of Peter and with no child he can groom.There are so many people who will not support the political dynasticism created by this alliance. As long as UDF chairman is around Malawians cannot accept him ruling again through a proxy.
Straight talk, u are either paid up by Mia to shield his position of being vice to Chakwera or Cadet trying to confuse alliance btwn Chakwera and Chilima which is inevitable Wether u like it or not, at this juncture MCP and UTM are going into an alliance. Who could imagine that UDF dubbed by DPP when Bingu wa Muntharika was a president and Atupele being damped by Peter in last election could come up together today and form a single block??? Anything goes in politics that’s why u r being warned day and night that don’t be taken up… Read more »
This is fresh elections requiring new approach. If DPP has swallowed its pride and decided to join hands with UDF being a ruling party then opposition should borrow a leaf. Remember that all the past years, southerners used to vote almost have of the votes casted. We are going to register again and if this trend happens again then we should expect MCP to be defeated completely . What UDF and DPP want to do is to preach the gospel of regionalism so that people in the south should be united just as the way people in the central are… Read more »
I come from Lower shire and please don’t be deceived that lower shire is for MCP. DPP has a large stake. We are Sena People heavily troubled by hunger every year. If DPP comes with food staff to alleviate our predicament then who is MIA to stop us from voting DPP?. Remember last year government partners assisted us during floods and there were camps everywhere where people were fed with free food and government was appluded for this not MIA. Please dont deceive yourself that Chikwawa and Nsanje is for MIA. DPP has a bigger stake
He didn’t bring any votes, he is in serious debt, he is power hungry and Chakwera is a very weak leader
I think it is Mia who needs to tread carefully because the political landscape has changed with the UDF/DPP alliance hence for him to still cling to be running mate then both are helding for a loss which will even negatively affect him. He shouldn’t cling to be vice president of Malawi but to be a member of a ruling party who will have some gains once in governemt by being a minister or someone influential. But if he becomes selfish and refuse an alliance then he will gain nothing as it is in the current situation.
MCP/UTM alliance done deal. First 5 years Chakwera president and Mia 1st Vice and Chilima 2nd vice. Next 5 years Chilima president Mia vice, thereafter each for yourself.
I thought we won the elections in 2019 so why are we worried to go into a Alliance with UTM? We can do this again with the powerful leadership of Chakwera and VP MIA. Nooooooooooooo nooooooooooooo to UTM. They can join DPP
It sounds to me that the writer of this article is a Mia sponsored writer. In all sincerity, both MCP and UTM need a working alliance in vew of the 50+1 majority to get into government. The 21st May 2019 election will be a wrong tool to measure the contribution of Mia in the next election. It follows therefore lets put our egos aside and have these parties work together.. DPP and UDF alliance is a done deal now. MCP and UTM should not waste time on this…who else will they with …
My fellow MCP friends we have come a long way with our. LC/MIA team! Let’s not spoil it today cause of the evil UTM/SKC. They are all recycled losers.