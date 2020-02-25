Mutharika, Muluzi say DPP-UDF alliance to turn into coalition: ‘To have Malawi that everyone is  proud of’

President Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and president of United Democratic Front (UDF) Atupele Muluzi on Tuesday jointly announced that they have formed a political alliance which Mutharka said will evolve into a coalition.

The alliance was unveiled at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe when the two parties signed a pact which entail the two political entities to work together.

Both Mutharika and Muluzi disclosed that both parties are also working a possibility of forming a coalition.

Reading a statement at a press briefing at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, DPP secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey says the decision follows the will of followers from both parties.

UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga says the alliance reflects the will of DPP and UDF followers.

He said: “UDF and DPP are ready to move together as one family, to move Malawi from poverty to prosperity.”

Reads a communiqué signed by the two parties.“The alliance comes at the time when some politicians are threatening the peace and stability which this country has enjoyed for many years. Both DPP and UDF share a common belief that peace, stability and unity are a prerequisite for Malawi’s development. We do not believe in violence.”

The communiqué says the political union symbolizes that both of DPP and UDF believe in reaching out to one another and dialoguing.

Read the communiqué: “We cannot claim to be working in the interest of the people of Malawi if we cannot dialogue, unite and agree on matters of national interests.

“Our political union is born out of a spirit of unity and our caring to unite on matters that affect Malawians. Malawi cannot develop if we do not exercise this spirit of unity.”

The DPP and the UDF have a history of unity and working together and come from the same background.

“This alliance is the will of our people and this is what our members, supporters and most Malawians have always wanted. We are now committed to the will of the people.

“The DPP and the UDF share common values which many Malawians aspire for. This Alliance is founded on our shared values. We are both peace-loving parties in search of a developed, democratic, progressive, a united Malawi,” reads the communiqué.

“We share a common progressive vision that pays attention to aspirations of the youth, women, and various vulnerable groups. Our goals include creating youth that are responsible, knowledgeable, skilled and self-dependent.

“We say no reducing the Youth of Malawi into agents of violence. We say no to teaching our youth lawlessness and chaos. Instead of manipulating the youth into violence, lawlessness and national destruction; we pledge to empower the youth with skills, financial capital and a sense of responsibility for them to become a dependable generation that creates its own jobs, businesses and new wealth.”

The DPP and UDF reaffirm and resolve to restore a sense of national pride to have a Malawi that everyone is proud of.

The parties have committed to create “new wealth for all” as a means to reducing poverty.

They will also create jobs for the youth, especially by empowering Malawians to create new jobs and businesses.

“These are some of the aspirations and goals that we share as political parties. Together, we pursue a common vision and political system that is characterized by the spirit of patriotism, integrity and hardwork,” reads the communiqué.

