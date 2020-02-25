Mutharika, Muluzi say DPP-UDF alliance to turn into coalition: ‘To have Malawi that everyone is proud of’
President Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and president of United Democratic Front (UDF) Atupele Muluzi on Tuesday jointly announced that they have formed a political alliance which Mutharka said will evolve into a coalition.
The alliance was unveiled at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe when the two parties signed a pact which entail the two political entities to work together.
Both Mutharika and Muluzi disclosed that both parties are also working a possibility of forming a coalition.
Reading a statement at a press briefing at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, DPP secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey says the decision follows the will of followers from both parties.
UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga says the alliance reflects the will of DPP and UDF followers.
He said: “UDF and DPP are ready to move together as one family, to move Malawi from poverty to prosperity.”
Reads a communiqué signed by the two parties.“The alliance comes at the time when some politicians are threatening the peace and stability which this country has enjoyed for many years. Both DPP and UDF share a common belief that peace, stability and unity are a prerequisite for Malawi’s development. We do not believe in violence.”
The communiqué says the political union symbolizes that both of DPP and UDF believe in reaching out to one another and dialoguing.
Read the communiqué: “We cannot claim to be working in the interest of the people of Malawi if we cannot dialogue, unite and agree on matters of national interests.
“Our political union is born out of a spirit of unity and our caring to unite on matters that affect Malawians. Malawi cannot develop if we do not exercise this spirit of unity.”
The DPP and the UDF have a history of unity and working together and come from the same background.
“This alliance is the will of our people and this is what our members, supporters and most Malawians have always wanted. We are now committed to the will of the people.
“The DPP and the UDF share common values which many Malawians aspire for. This Alliance is founded on our shared values. We are both peace-loving parties in search of a developed, democratic, progressive, a united Malawi,” reads the communiqué.
“We share a common progressive vision that pays attention to aspirations of the youth, women, and various vulnerable groups. Our goals include creating youth that are responsible, knowledgeable, skilled and self-dependent.
“We say no reducing the Youth of Malawi into agents of violence. We say no to teaching our youth lawlessness and chaos. Instead of manipulating the youth into violence, lawlessness and national destruction; we pledge to empower the youth with skills, financial capital and a sense of responsibility for them to become a dependable generation that creates its own jobs, businesses and new wealth.”
The DPP and UDF reaffirm and resolve to restore a sense of national pride to have a Malawi that everyone is proud of.
The parties have committed to create “new wealth for all” as a means to reducing poverty.
They will also create jobs for the youth, especially by empowering Malawians to create new jobs and businesses.
“These are some of the aspirations and goals that we share as political parties. Together, we pursue a common vision and political system that is characterized by the spirit of patriotism, integrity and hardwork,” reads the communiqué.
ife chipani chathu chabwino ndipo dpp ndi udf mwachita bwino sitingachoke kuno kukavotera mcp muiwale chipani chokupha azibambo azizagona ntcire kawiribravo dpp and udf
chilima ukajoina mcp ndiye ubesa anthu a mcp amadana nayobe mpaka pano chifukwa cha nkhanza zopha wanthu tiye akugwiritse ntchito kenaka azakuphe uone beware of mcp
I have never seen such a dull movement made from a dull lawyer, they forget easily how DPP ditched them as soon as they got into office!! Thank God UTM has set themselves apart from such mediocrity!!
WHY SHOULD MALAWI BE RULED BY TWO (2) FAMILIES???????? WE HAVE OTHER MORE CAPABLE MALAWIANS THAN THE TWO CORRUPT & HEADLESS FAMILIES!!!!!!
Now the UDF and DPP have shown their true colours as a regionalistic and tribalistic political parties. The silence of Atupele Muluzi on the rigging of the elections by Jane Ansah and DPP shows this was planned. The UDF couldn’t cry foul because it knew the presidency will remain in the Southern region, a policy which was initiated by Bakili Muluzi. I urge all citizens of the Centre and Northern region to support the alliance of UTM and MCP. I also urge all Southern region Malawians to distance themselves from this tribalistic and regtionalistic political party. It will never ever… Read more »
The title should be DPP followers have realized they cant rule Malawi single handedly as such they have returned to their original party of 2004, thus UDF. Congratulations a chair, bwana Bakili Muluzi, mwaiphula apa. No more arrests and msana kuwawa
“To move Malawi from poverty to prosperity” What nonsense is this? If Malawi is poor it’s because of the Muthalika & Muluzi families. What will change now and how because it is the very same greedy people? Kungomva kuti old and young? Old opanda nzeru, young one very fast ageing material moti mpaka kwawo komwe anamukana ndiye wina nkumati akhale runningmate. Koma akulu awa kukonda zogwa ndi chiswe bwanji? Chimz a Dzonzi nawonso pa May akhalanso munthu wamba, agogo munthu wamba, Atupele munthu wamba kkkkkkkkk
Tikudziwa u have ganged anthu akumwera nokha nokha cholinga mzilamulirabe nokha koma apapa nde mwauponda. Phatikizanani tione ngati mavoti anu azakwane 50+1…..central and north has alot of voters as compared to ur south & eastern…this is the time to change things power is shifting from south to central region whether u like it or not. Remember all this time u have been rigging elections thus why u remained in power but now change has come no more rigging so we will see who is the real winner at the end.
Yes,UTM and MCP let us wait and see
Wena mpoto wukani…azanu ayambapo kukazinga maso awo, nanu tiyeni tonolani anu. Posachedwa munva mcp yagwilizana ndi utm inu muwombela manja mpaka liti? Let’s unite as mgode or aford and support each other. yeremiah chihana stands for mature policies and principles but lacks our support. We may not win the coming election, but if we lose while united, the winner will definitely take take notice of the United North.
Instead of clapping and championing other regions’ alliances, we can champion alternative viewpoints of how to take Malawi forward. Viva freedom party viva
Kikikikiiiiiiii
The day i was waiting for in past 15 years has come .Now am packing off from the MIGHTY MCP .Good bye MR MIA i followed you to MCP but now am joining this UNSUNK UDF -DPP ship.VIVA UDF VIVA DPP