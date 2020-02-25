Chaos in Phalombe as scores buy Bushiri cheap maize: Chiefs pleads for more 

Tens of thousands parked Migowi Trading Centre in Phalombe District to have their share of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s affordable maize on Monday.

Scenes of chaos graced the exercise as thousands couldn’t hold to the wait for their turn.

As the day slipped thousands continued to troop in and the selling point, at Migowi Trading Centre, was parked with people, asking for more.

Representative of Senior Chief Kaduya, who was on the scene, thanked South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherdfor considering Phalombe in his programme.

He called the exercise, ‘the great form of humanitarianism’.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, one of the beneficiaries Ruth Mlaviwa, thanked Prophet Bushiri for the gesture.

She said she has five kids and she has been experiencing serious challenges to access the staple on the market because it was too expensive.

A 50 Kg bag is now fetching about K20 000 but Prophet Bushiri is selling it at K5000.

So far markets have been opened in Ntcheu, Mzimba, Mangochi and Salima. The next markets are expected to open in Balaka and Thyolo districts.

