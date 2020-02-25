Chaos in Phalombe as scores buy Bushiri cheap maize: Chiefs pleads for more 

February 25, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 8 Comments

Tens of thousands parked Migowi Trading Centre in Phalombe District to have their share of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s  affordable maize on Monday.

Man after getting his bag.
A woman after getting her bag.
housands scrambled to buy the cheap staple which is going at K100 per kilogramme

Scenes of chaos graced the exercise as thousands couldn’t hold to the wait for their turn.

As the day slipped thousands continued to troop in and the selling point, at Migowi Trading Centre, was parked with people, asking for more.

Representative of Senior Chief Kaduya, who was on the scene, thanked South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherdfor considering Phalombe in his programme.

He called the exercise, ‘the great form of humanitarianism’.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, one of the beneficiaries Ruth Mlaviwa, thanked Prophet Bushiri for the gesture.

She said she has  five kids and she has been experiencing serious challenges to access the staple on the market because it was too expensive.

A 50 Kg bag is now fetching about K20 000 but Prophet Bushiri is selling it at K5000.

So far markets have been opened in Ntcheu, Mzimba, Mangochi and Salima. The next markets are expected to open in Balaka and Thyolo districts.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

8
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
Mc FernsInnocent peopleGodKK wa ku MangochiBob Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Innocent people
Guest
Innocent people

Zikuoneka kuti chimangachi chalembedwa kuti Professor APM

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
God
Guest
God

Bushiri is my prophet

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
KK wa ku Mangochi
Guest
KK wa ku Mangochi

Ana a dad wovala malaya a chimanga kugula chimanga cha Bushiri

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Bob
Guest
Bob

When government fails and someone based in the RSA intervenes. For sure Malawi is in a crisis.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Nsikidzi
Guest
Nsikidzi

Show these photos to Muthalika.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Angoni
Guest
Angoni

Boma lolamula lalephera kudyetsa ma tax payers ake. Now they are turning to people of good will. Shamelessly they will soon come up with lies to have the starving people vote for them. Foolishly, the starving people will forget and cast a vote for these same thieves. I hope they will miss the boat this time around.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
mwana mlomwe
Guest
mwana mlomwe

opanda mano aja amangoziwa kulalata palibe angafe ndinjala koma kwawo uku anthu akugona ndi njala kudya madeya zikomo kwambiri bambo Bushiri chifukwa chothandiza sizauyu amati peter kaya ena amati obwafuka kukwamwa

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Mc Ferns
Guest
Mc Ferns

Eti abale!!!!! ?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago