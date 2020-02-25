Minister Navicha cheers up woman with albinism attacked in Mzimba

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Mary Navicha, has reiterated government’s strong resolve to protect and promote rights of persons with albinism and that perpetrators of attacks on these people shall hardly escape the long hand of law.

She was speaking at Mzimba District Hospital on Monday, February 24, 2020, where she visited and cheered up an elderly woman with albinism who was recently attacked and had her two toes chopped off.

An unknown assailant attacked Tafwauli Ngoma, 92, last Monday, February 17, 2020, when she was making fire in her kitchen at Kapopo Mhlango Village, T/A m’Mbelwa in the district.

According to police, the assailant came asking for fire to light a cigarette before he produced an axe, grabbed the woman and hacked off her big right toe and small left toe. He immediately fled leaving the old woman in a pool of blood.

“As government, we shall not relent in our fight against evil-minded devils; we shall do all it takes to completely and permanently put a stop to these barbaric attacks against people with albinism.

“In consultation with all stakeholders and cooperating partners, government is constantly reviewing and reforming the criminal justice system to protect and promote the rights of people with albinism,” she told Nyasa Times in an interview.

Navicha said besides ensuring that there are in place necessary legal instruments to deal with this problem, government recently launched a National Action Plan to protect and promote rights of persons with albinism.

“This national action plan, to be implemented from 2018 to 2022, will guide our collective efforts to deal with the challenges persons with albinism face in various areas such as education, health, empowerment, protection and human rights,” she said.

The minister said after visiting the woman with albinism, who was admitted to the hospital last week, she was delighted that she was in high spirits and showed signs of recovery.

“I thought it wise to pay her a visit with a view to cheer her up and assess what support my ministry could render her. I am informed that three suspects are in police custody and let me take this opportunity to commend the police for swiftly arresting the suspects,” she said.

Mzimba District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Lumbani Munthali assured the minister that they are doing their best to ensure Ngoma’s quick recovery. He also assured that the hospital has enough stock of skin lotion for persons with albinism.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :