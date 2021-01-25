Atupele calls for urgent plan for Malawi to jab millions with Covid vaccine

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi has called for an urgent plan for mass-vaccination programme, aimed at protecting millions of people from Covid-19 within months.

In a race against a faster-spreading variant of coronavirus, the UDF leader says on his Facebook wall that, government should make sure that the country is ahead of the game in terms of planning and thinking.

“Now is the time that we must pull together all our collective networks and have a plan and roadmap for COVID-19 vaccinations. We stand ready to help,” says Muluzi, a former minister of health.

In his national address on Sunday, President Chakwera said the key to defeating the virus pandemic is changing private and public behaviour.

“I know that keeping away from a funeral of a loved one to avoid getting infected is hard. I know that keeping students in boarding schools when learning has been suspended is hard, but we must do hard things to beat this pandemic. I know that wearing your mask the whole time you are outside your house is hard, but we must do hard things to beat this pandemic.

“I know that working from home, working in shifts, and disinfecting your work place every week can be hard, but we must do it to beat this pandemic,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera says Malawian must do hard things to beat this pandemic.

“These preventive hardships are far better than sending our loved ones to a hospital that does not have enough bed for oxygen.”

Chakwera continued “our best chance to defeat this virus is to bring the number of new infections down to zero so that we can spend our energy and resources on treating those who already have the virus.”

