‘DPP cadet’ Mwapasa appointed Malawi diplomat

Officials at the ministry of Foreign Affairs have rejected the appointment of former acting Inspector General of Police Duncan Mwapasa on the basis that he is a core Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporter and government has resorted to post him to diplomatic mission.

He was supposed to be a director responsible for administration after ministry of Justice and ministry of Homeland Security also rejected his appointment in the two respective ministries.

Mwapasa is now heading to Brazil for an embassy job, Nyasa Times understands.

There was no immediate comment from Mwapasa nor government officials.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) is on record to have described Mwapasa as a “confessed DPP cadet”.

However, Mwapasa said he is not a DPP supporter.

Mwapasa first served as guard commander for former president the late Bingu wa Mutharika.

Shortly after Bingu’s death April 2012, he was posted from State House to Rumphi Police as officer-in-charge.

Mwapasa was one of the 11 people detained on treason charges during Joyce Banda’s regime and was later indicted by the police.

Immediate past president Peter Mutharika named him his guard commander in 2014 and promoted him to deputy IG responsible for administration in 2015.

Last month, Malawi Posts rejected the appointment of former Macra and Lilongwe water board CEO Godfrey Itaye as the corporation’s director general.

Itaye is also seen as a core DPP supporter who used public money to finance party activities.

In 1994, former president Bakili Muluzi removed the then police IG Mac William Lunguzi from his position on account that his was a staunch Malawi Congress Party supporter.

He was deployed to the ministry of Tourism as principal secretary.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!