Atusaye Nyondo forced to beg for cash due to salary cut

Malawian striker Atusaye Nyondo has been forced to ask for money from friends and family due to the fact that his National First Division club Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila is paying him less than half of his salary, South Africa’s Kick Off has reported.

Nyondo, who signed a one-and-a-half-year deal with TTM, is reportedly receiving R10 000 a month from the club.

“I signed a one-and-a half-year contract and I still have a year to go. To be honest with you it’s just so bad, where you see other players get paid. It’s me and Josephy Kamwendo where we don’t get paid. We don’t know what the problem is, because it’s from January up to now where we get small money. It’s not even half of your salary,” the former Silver Striker marksman is quoted as saying..

Atusaye revealed that this is happening only to him and Malawian counterpart Joseph Kamwendo.

“They don’t explain properly, they just say it’s the budget. The boss gave them a budget and they misused the money, so I am like how does it only affect the two of us and the other players get paid?

“But we act as professional players and we still come to training, but they don’t care and they don’t ask how the situation is. We need to put petrol in the car, we need to eat. It’s a challenging situation, where you have to ask friends just to help you with something or I end up taking the money that I was keeping in my account back home just to survive because there’s nothing I can do. So I had to make a way where I have to ask my friends or my sister for money so that I can buy food,” narrated Nyondo.

Meanwhile, Nyondo is reported to have taken the matter to the Players’ Union and hoping to be returned the money that the club owes him.

“It was too much where I even had to approach the Players’Union to intervene in this situation because for us we just need to play football and train. Whatever the problem of the time should not affect us.

“It’s challenging, knowing that you still have another year and you have this problem. I trust that the Players’ Union will work on it and the case at FIFA they know about it. For any club if you breach a contract you know the outcome of it. They have breached the contract, so that’s when the Players’ Union. If it does not work out, then there is always another opportunity somewhere. It’s not about fighting or putting a bad name into the team. But the team has to do the things they said they would promise to do.”

TTM team manager Livhuwani Madzuhe described the matter as a false allegation.

“There is no such, that’s false accusations. I don’t know where it comes from, but that’s not true. All the players are happy and that’s why our team is doing well,” he told KickOff.

