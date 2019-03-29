Liwonde-Mangochi Road project set to complete by May

The African Development Bank (AfDB) funded Liwonde- Mangochi road rehabilitation project is finally in its last stage of completion after breaking ground on 15 August 2016.

The project which is being implemented by the Roads Authority is part of the proposed Phase 4 of the ongoing multinational Nacala road development project.

Speaking during a site visit of part of the rehabilitated road, reconstructed Nkasi and Nkhonde bridges and construction of market centers along the Liwonde road on Wednesday, Road Fund Administration, Board Chair, Chancy Thomu Gondwe expressed satisfaction with the standard and progress of the road so far.

“The rehabilitation of Liwonde-Mangochi road will contribute to achieving government program of developing the road sector in the country by raising the standards of the national road network and bridging the connection with neighboring countries,” said Gondwe.

Gondwe urged members of the communities living along the road to safeguard the quality of the road by refraining from vandalism.

“Communities have already started vandalizing the projects which is very costly, I therefore plea to the members of the general public to abstain from damaging the road projects and relevant stakeholders should do their part to ensure that this issue is averted,” stated Gondwe.

Mota-Engil Project Manager, Jose Manuel Pereira said they experienced a few challenges which resulted in a short delay and extension of project completion date from the Initial September 2018 due date.

“The design was reviewed several times to improve the drainage systems and lately with the heavy rains we were requested to do some emergency works and community requests also had to be met which led to extension,” he explained.

In his remarks Group Consult Global, Resident Engineer, Martin Sikalesele described the 30 year old road to have a design lifespan of at least 20 years after rehabilitation.

“The design is catered to provide for as much as possible, drainage structures to accommodate heavy rains and measures have been put in place to include some additional side drains which were not catered for initially,” said Sikalesele.

The RFA has set aside at least MK 25 billion for the next financial year to cater for carryover projects and new projects as regards to the plans from the Road Authority.

