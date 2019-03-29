Lucius Banda promises thrills ahead of mega shows: Piksy, Zambia’s Orga Family on line-up

Music icon Lucious Banda famously called ‘Soldier’ has promised thrills and maximum entertainment as he storms Central and Northern Region with two mega music shows.

During the tour, the legendary musician will perform alongside Zambian famous group Organised Family.

“We are ready for these two big shows and we are promising all our fans massive and maximum entertainment. With the Orga family in town, you always expect fireworks” said Banda.

The Orga Family has confirmed their participation through a post on their official facebook page.

“Friday we are in Lilongwe at Rock City, Mzuzu get read on 30th March at Squirrels Park. Get organised” the post reads.

The first show is on Friday 29th March 2019 at Rock City which is located at Corporate Mall along the Chilambula Highway Road in Lilongwe.

The music party later on Saturday shift to Squirrels Park in Mzuzu City.

The Lilongwe show will start at 8:00pm while in Mzuzu, the show starts at 7:00pm till late.

At both venues, patrons are expected to keep in their pockets K3,000.00 to enjoy the massive maximum entertainment which has been organised by Impakt Events.

Also line up of other artists expected to perform at both venues are Nepman, Piksy, Sam Smack, Mr Friday among others.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :