Airtel donates 10 computers to Milonga Technical College in Thyolo

Airtel Malawi through its Airtel Money Trust has donated 10 modern computers and internet router at Milonga Community Technical College in Traditional Authority (T/A) Milonga, Thyolo.

Speaking during the handover ceremony Airtel Malawi Corporate Communications and CSR Manager Norah Chavula Chirwa said it is Airtel’s role to ensure that the people living in the communities where they are operating in are being uplifted and developing.

“We have a corporate social responsibility to play in education and health sector and that is why after going through Ministry of Education who recommended colleges in need of support we thought of donating ICT infrastructure specifically computers and internet connectivity,” said Chirwa.

The college principal, Lawson Soka expressed gratitude towards the donation saying it will help alleviate challenges the college has been facing due lack of computers and no access to internet.

“With the resources we have received today, we will now be able to send and receive emails and download learning materials which is essential for students to enhance their skills,” said Soka.

“We will also open a website for the school where everyone can find information about the school and courses that are being offered while we also sell ourselves to the potential corporate partners and customers,” he said.

Soka said apart from using the computers and internet within the school they will also open a business centre to generate income.

“We want to allow other community members to come in and access internet at a reasonable fee while we raise some money to help in other day to day activities the college runs which require funds,” he explained.

Soka further requested Airtel Malawi to continue supporting the schools as up to date is does not have a library which is crucial for the students, hostels, sports courts and an assembly hall.

Milonga College Student Union President Lemitoni Kufeyani, said the donation is timely and it will help a lot as today’s world is computer based and promised to secure the facilities.

The computer will surely be used for its intended and we will take care of the gadgets so that others who are yet to join the school in future shall use them,” said Kufeyani.

Airtel has two weeks ago donated the same to Lilongwe Technical College and isexpecting to support 9 more technical colleges across the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :