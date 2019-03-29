Chimulirenji tears into Chakwera: ‘DPP will keep MCP in opposition benches’

March 29, 2019 Alfred Chauwa –Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) running mate Everton Chimulirenji  tore apart Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera that he should be prepared to have another term as leader of opposition when he loses the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Chimulirenji addressing a rally in Lilongwe rural

Chimulirenji talking to presidential aide Hetherwick Ntaba

Crowds at Chimulirenji’s rally

Chimulirenji was speaking on Thursday when  stormed into MCP strongholds of Traditional Authority Kalolo in Lilongwe.

He conducted a public rally at Mkoko Trading Centre in Kalolo and was welcomed  by almost more than 50 Village heads and senior party officials.

“President Mutharika has delivered and should be re-elected,” he said.

The DPP running mate said he is holding  political campaign rallies in rural areas to ensure that the party wins the watershed elections and that MCP should be assured it will continue to be in opposition benches.

Chimulirenji’s visit in Lilongwe hinterland was the first since President Peter Mutharika appointed him as his running mate.

He promised people of Kalolo that  DPP-led government will do everything possible to bail them out of numerous challenges.

The DPP running mate, who is also Minister of Civic Education,  promised construction of school blocks as well as construction of affordable houses through Malata subsidy programmes.

He urged DPP members to conduct their campaigns peacefully and avoid intimidating and castigating their opponents.

On his part, DPP secretary General Gelzeder Jeffrey wa Jeffrey asked people of Kalolo to vote for DPP, saying they have welfare of people at heart.

Senior Chief Kalolo commended Chimulirenji for the trip to his area.

NYABINGHE WARRIOUR
Guest
NYABINGHE WARRIOUR

CHIMULIRENJI IS AN IDIOT WASUKIKA MMASO LITI HE THINKS PPLE CAN FOR CROOKED DPP WALEMBA MMADZI MCP BOMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
26 minutes ago
Reporter
Guest
Reporter

Ndinali konko. Anthu sadamulandire mmene amafunira. People were murmuring whenever he was presenting his political ideas kuti akutaya nthawi awa

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
27 minutes ago
Amgwagwa
Guest
Amgwagwa

What a joke!!!!!!! It only makes me feel sad when iI see people going to their rallies! its pathetic!! DPP must be shunned at all cost if we want a better Malawi!!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
27 minutes ago
Debate
Guest
Debate

Chimulirenji mesa mummati simukamba zaena Nyoni? Kusaphunzira kwanu kwandikhudza kikkkkkkm

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
42 minutes ago
bonzo matampah
Guest
bonzo matampah

re-electing mutharika is like releasing a notorious thief from prison to continue harassing people. he has stolen enough of our taxes, let him go…..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
45 minutes ago
Che Wanimiliyoni
Guest
Che Wanimiliyoni

I hear its a “move with a water bucket weekend” in Blantyre. Go and confront BWB officials to quell the anger of a half a million voters

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
48 minutes ago
Somdbane
Guest
Somdbane

A chimu cry-cry

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

