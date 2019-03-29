Chimulirenji tears into Chakwera: ‘DPP will keep MCP in opposition benches’

Governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) running mate Everton Chimulirenji tore apart Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera that he should be prepared to have another term as leader of opposition when he loses the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Chimulirenji was speaking on Thursday when stormed into MCP strongholds of Traditional Authority Kalolo in Lilongwe.

He conducted a public rally at Mkoko Trading Centre in Kalolo and was welcomed by almost more than 50 Village heads and senior party officials.

“President Mutharika has delivered and should be re-elected,” he said.

The DPP running mate said he is holding political campaign rallies in rural areas to ensure that the party wins the watershed elections and that MCP should be assured it will continue to be in opposition benches.

Chimulirenji’s visit in Lilongwe hinterland was the first since President Peter Mutharika appointed him as his running mate.

He promised people of Kalolo that DPP-led government will do everything possible to bail them out of numerous challenges.

The DPP running mate, who is also Minister of Civic Education, promised construction of school blocks as well as construction of affordable houses through Malata subsidy programmes.

He urged DPP members to conduct their campaigns peacefully and avoid intimidating and castigating their opponents.

On his part, DPP secretary General Gelzeder Jeffrey wa Jeffrey asked people of Kalolo to vote for DPP, saying they have welfare of people at heart.

Senior Chief Kalolo commended Chimulirenji for the trip to his area.

