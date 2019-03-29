Mchacha asks ACB to probe Mkaka construction over shoddy works in Neno

March 29, 2019 Enock Naphazi - MEC 7 Comments

Deputy minister of Homeland Security and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the south Charles Mchacha has asked Ant-Corruption Bureau (ACB)  to probe Mkaka construction company over shoddy work on Neno road.

Mchacha with DPP parliamentray candidate in Neno, Thoko Tembo

Mchacha  made the request on Thursday during DPP’s rally in Neno North following complaints from chiefs in the district that the first 10 km of the road construction which was finished last year has already developed potholes and drifts.

He said the money that government has already spent on Neno road is not equivalent to the substandard work that the contractor has done on the ground.

According to Mchacha the owner of the contracted company is an active member of a certain opposition party and government ordered the contractor not to proceed with the work after it was revealed that the substandard work on the road was a deliberate ploy by the opposition sothat people should blame DPP led-government for the shoddy works.

He said government is facing a similar challenge in Thyolo where a member of UTM party was awarded a contract to construct the new district council offices at the district headquarters but up to now there is nothing tangible to appreciate.

“We have seen the work on the road and it is a big sabotage to the government because this is not type of the road professor Arthur Peter Mutharika promised people of Neno hence I am asking ACB to investigate these irregularities,” said Mchacha.

Ankolo
Guest
Ankolo

A Mchacha comment on the newly Constructed Karonga -Songwe road, then Karonga -chitipa road. Amanga ndi a opposition? Kuchepa mzerutu uku.

14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago
NYABINGHE WARRIOUR
Guest
NYABINGHE WARRIOUR

TAMUSIYENI MCHACHAYO NDI CHINDERE ICHO IMWE

20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago
Lozani zanu?
Guest
Lozani zanu?

What about Goodall Gondwes contract for Salima Kamuzu road to Sengabay.Is it sabotage too? I thought we have Roads Authority Engineers who certify? Paulendo Paulendo singing…….

50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
bonzo matampah
Guest
bonzo matampah

We have said this time and again that the developments/roads that Mutharika boasts about are of substandard, total mockery to Malawians. I’m happy DPP has confessed now!! It’s all hopeless for APM to be telling us that he will develop Malawi like America, a mad rat.

50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
FLAMES
Guest
FLAMES

When a minister does not know his responsibilities he asks ACB to probe technical works which are supposed to be supervised by Roads Authority. This is not the work of ACB Please.

56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago
Somdbane
Guest
Somdbane

Awanso

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Adansonia
Guest
Adansonia

ACB taking orders from politicians. i hope you will say the same about Karonga – Chitipa road.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago

