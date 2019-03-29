Jappie lays foundation stone for K10bn Likoma Port project: ‘Not campaign tool but development’

March 29, 2019 Judith Moyo – Nyasa Times 6 Comments

The construction of a K10 billion port in Likoma Island will commence, Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango has said after he officially launched the start of the project.

Minister Mhango (c) with DPP director of elections Ben Phiri (l) visited Likoma

Mhango laid  a foundation stone for a permanent jetty at Likoma saying  “it is all about development” and not another campaign tool for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to amass votes in the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

He said the contractor and equipment on site  guarantees that construction works  will start immediately.

“There is no politics involved. People should not politicise everything,” said Mhango.

According to designs, the port is expected  to have a  jetty, warehouse, offices, customs and immigration offices, ablution blocks, restraint, passenger lounge and an access road.

Mulomwe
Guest
Mulomwe

Trying to win votes. Mwauponda

14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago
Amgwagwa
Guest
Amgwagwa

One of the the DPP crew that will cry the most is Jappie!!! I feel sorry for you !!! UTM IS TAKING OVER!!

19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago
william Matapa
Guest
william Matapa

put a bridge connecting the likoma is land and khata-bay main land…and allow property developers to turn it into a small luxury island for tourism—thats our weapon to succeed in tourism space as a country.

46 minutes ago
46 minutes ago
guy jobo
Guest
guy jobo

Hon Mhango.you are also a crap.separate gov bussiness from party politics.why are you in party regalia while laying a foundation stone.the money is not from the party but govt.what is Mchacha doing in Likoma with you if you are not looking for votes.you guys you dont even know how to win people.you should have changed your regalia.Malawi will never develop with that mentality.i hope the Nsanje road project is in full swing.i feel sorry for our type of leaders. i support the project but please take take it out of your politics.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Farhan
Guest
Farhan

Who is the contractor?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Njolo mpilu
Guest
Njolo mpilu

Leloso????????

1 hour ago
1 hour ago

