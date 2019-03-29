Jappie lays foundation stone for K10bn Likoma Port project: ‘Not campaign tool but development’

The construction of a K10 billion port in Likoma Island will commence, Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango has said after he officially launched the start of the project.

Mhango laid a foundation stone for a permanent jetty at Likoma saying “it is all about development” and not another campaign tool for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to amass votes in the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

He said the contractor and equipment on site guarantees that construction works will start immediately.

“There is no politics involved. People should not politicise everything,” said Mhango.

According to designs, the port is expected to have a jetty, warehouse, offices, customs and immigration offices, ablution blocks, restraint, passenger lounge and an access road.

