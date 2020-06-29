AU, Sadc congratulate Chakwera for winning Malawi elections

South African President Cyril Rampahosa, who is also chairperson of the Africa Union (AU), has conveyed his congratulatory message to Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on his election as the 6th President of the Republic of Malawi.

President Ramaphosa has further commended and congratulated the people of Malawi for conducting peaceful elections which have served to deepen democracy in the country.

Meanwhile, the AU Chairperson re-committed the Union to continued closer working ties with the Government of Malawi to enhance cooperation and pay particular attention to strengthening economic development and integration.

Also congratulating Chakwera for his election was Southern African Development Committee (Sadc) through its current chairperson, Zimbabwean President Emerson Mnanagwa.

Chakwera was declared winner by the Malawi Electoral Commission ( MEC) on 27th June, 2020.

He got 2, 604, 043 votes against Peter Mutharika’s 1,751, 877 votes while Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) managed only 32,456 and finished on third position.

Chakwera leads a nine-party coalition, the Tonse Alliance, and had the backing of former President Joyce Banda as well Mr Chilima, who served as deputy to Mr Mutharika.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!